Ross Noble to begin new tour in Ipswich on October 14
- Credit: John McMurtrie
Comedian Ross Noble is performing at the Ipswich Regent this Thursday, with his new tour Humournoid.
The QI and Have I Got News for You regular will begin his tour in Suffolk on October 14 before performing in theatres around the UK this winter.
Ross said: “People used to say, ‘What’s your show about?’. And it’s only in the last few months that I’ve realised it’s basically an invitation to see the world through my eyes. It took me years to realise that. I always thought ‘My shows aren’t really about anything’ but they sort of are. They’re about what I think about things."
The pandemic has seen the comic's tour postponed twice, making it three years since he last toured the UK.
“I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a British audience,” he says. “I’m just interested to see where everybody’s head is at.”
You may also want to watch:
However, Noble has been able to tour in Australia, with a show called The 2021 Comeback Special: “I thought it would be funny to do a comeback special when everyone in the world has been away!"
He did, however, have to self isolate upon arrival: “Two weeks locked in a hotel was exactly the same as doing a tour…but at the end of the night, you go, ‘Oh, I’ll just have some dinner."
Most Read
- 1 Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and three passers-by on night out
- 2 New dentist set to open next month in central Ipswich
- 3 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
- 4 Gardening tools worth £6,000 stolen from van while owner was working
- 5 See how cranes removed safes from former Co-op HQ before homes conversion
- 6 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
- 7 Review, Good Inside, Ipswich: ‘Guilt-free goodness’
- 8 First look inside - former Co-op HQ transformed into luxury apartments
- 9 Heartbroken widower praises mobile cancer units
- 10 Couple involved in drug dealing hid cannabis in their shed, court hears
Still, the pandemic gave him pause for thought.
“Not only did every theatre in the world close…it was against the law to do the thing that I’ve devoted 30 years of my life doing! I was literally going, ‘What am I going to do?’."
He’s hardly the only comic who felt the pinch. “It’ll be interesting to see, this Christmas, how many comedians release books!” he chuckles.
“There’s going to be so many children’s stories and autobiographies. An embarrassment of riches!”
Rather than this, Noble decided to try his hand at screenwriting. “I love doing stand-up. I’ve always loved doing stand-up. But I’ve always had 50 ideas in my head at once.” Turning those into script ideas, Noble now has a couple of projects in development.
“Creatively,” he says, “it’s been the best time of my career.”