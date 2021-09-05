News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
RuPaul Drag Race UK and US stars coming to Felixstowe next month

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:00 PM September 5, 2021    Updated: 4:04 PM September 5, 2021
Drag Race UK Season 2 Finalist ‘Ellie Diamond’, also from Drag Race UK Series 2 the fabulous ‘Tia Kofi’

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 finalist Ellie Diamond, and her fellow series queen Tia Kofi will be at the Spa Pavillion in Felixstowe in October. - Credit: Ray Burmiston/PA/BBC

RuPaul Drag Race UK and US stars will be coming to Felixstowe next month for a panto show. 

Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi, Tamisha Iman and Trinity K Bonet will all star in the Rapunzel - The Adult Pantomime production at the Spa Pavillion in October. 

The show promises to have glittering sets, pop songs, cheesy anthems and be over the top fabulous, camp and a little bit filthy. 

Ms K Bonet with 450,000 followers on Instagram has just come off the sixth season of All Stars, a spin-off of the hit reality show RuPaul's Drag Race.

She came fifth - behind US winner and drag queen Kylie Sonique Love, who was crowned on Thursday, - and also appeared on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014, while Ms Iman was on series 13.

Both Ms Diamond, from Dundee, and Ms Kofi, originally from Essex and living in Clapham, competed against each other on RuPaul Drag Race UK Series Two. 

They failed to win the crown, but have amassed 100,000s of followers on Instagram. 

The drag stars will be at Spa Pavillion on Tuesday, October 19 at 8pm.  

RuPaul Drag Race UK Series 3 start date has been announced for September and a meet the queen's video has been released by the BBC show. 

