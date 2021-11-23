Russell Watson as Billy Flynn in Chicago, coming to Ipswich Regent in March - Credit: Paul Coltas

World-famous singer Russell Watson will star as Billy Flynn in the upcoming production of smash hit musical Chicago at the Ipswich Regent in March.

Tickets are now on sale to see Watson starring in the touring production, which also features Faye Brookes of Coronation Street and Dancing on Ice fame as Roxie Hart and West End star Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly.

Watson has performed in Suffolk a number of times over the years and last took the stage at the Regent in October 2019.

He is regarded as one of the world's greatest classical singers and appeared as a contestant on the 2020 series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Chicago, featuring classic songs like Razzle Dazzle, All That Jazz and Cell Block Tango, will be at the Regent from March 21 to 26, 2022.

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, the musical is the story of Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

She hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer, Billy Flynn, to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Tickets are available from the Regent box office.







