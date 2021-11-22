Nathan Gregory selling Christmas trees at the Saints Festive Street Market in Ipswich, in 2018 - Credit: Archant

One of Ipswich's most popular Christmas events is returning this weekend - the Saints Festive Market.

The annual event, one of Suffolk's returning Christmas craft fairs, will take place on Sunday, November 28 in St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street, running from 10am to 4pm with free admission.

There will be 31 stalls, all well spaced out to ensure Covid safety, for shoppers to browse during the event. They will feature a wide range of crafts and artisan products.

Crowds at The Saints Christmas street market 2018. Picture: CATHY FROST - Credit: Archant

Organiser Cathy Frost, of LoveOne gift shop in St Peter's Street, said: "Hopefully it will be a great start to the season. There has been a lot of positive reaction, with people saying they are really looking forward to it."

She said the stalls would include everything from jewellery, glass and prints to plants, with refreshments including cakes, mulled wine and a gin truck.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm will also bring along some small animals for visitors to see, which has proved very popular in the past.

Crowds gather at The Saints Christmas street market in 2018. - Credit: Archant



