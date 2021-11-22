News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Mulled wine, jewellery, plants and more as Saints Festive Market returns

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM November 22, 2021
Nathan Gregory selling Christmas trees at the Saints Festive Street Market in Ipswich, in 2018

Nathan Gregory selling Christmas trees at the Saints Festive Street Market in Ipswich, in 2018 - Credit: Archant

One of Ipswich's most popular Christmas events is returning this weekend - the Saints Festive Market.

The annual event, one of Suffolk's returning Christmas craft fairs, will take place on Sunday, November 28 in St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street, running from 10am to 4pm with free admission.

There will be 31 stalls, all well spaced out to ensure Covid safety, for shoppers to browse during the event. They will feature a wide range of crafts and artisan products.

Crowds at The Saints Christmas street market 2018. Picture: CATHY FROST

Crowds at The Saints Christmas street market 2018. Picture: CATHY FROST - Credit: Archant

Organiser Cathy Frost, of LoveOne gift shop in St Peter's Street, said: "Hopefully it will be a great start to the season. There has been a lot of positive reaction, with people saying they are really looking forward to it." 

She said the stalls would include everything from jewellery, glass and prints to plants, with refreshments including cakes, mulled wine and a gin truck.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm will also bring along some small animals for visitors to see, which has proved very popular in the past. 

Crowds gather at The Saints Christmas street market 2018. The local traders are getting together and

Crowds gather at The Saints Christmas street market in 2018. - Credit: Archant


Christmas
Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person
Cliff Lane Primary School

Children in Need | Gallery

Suffolk kids dress up and dress down for Children in Need

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe's Burton and Dorothy Perkins clothes store has closed

Retail

Large town centre store to become three new shops

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon