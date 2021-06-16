News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Saints Street Market returning to Ipswich this weekend

Judy Rimmer

Published: 5:07 PM June 16, 2021   
The Saints Street Market is set to return to St Peter's Street, Ipswich, this weekend

The Saints Street Market is set to return to St Peter's Street, Ipswich, this weekend - Credit: Cathy Frost

The Saints Street Market in Ipswich is set to return on Sunday, June 20, for the first time in nearly two years.

A total of 21 stalls have been confirmed for the market, in St Peter's Street, which will  run from 10am to 4pm and operate within Covid-19 guidelines.

The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, will take part in the event to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

Cafes in the Saints area will be open, along with most of the shops in St Peter's Street.

Organiser Cathy Frost, of LoveOne gift shop in St Peter's Street, said: "We are very much looking forward to this market. It's been nearly two years since the last one.

"The market has always brought together the community of independent businesses and artisans.

"It is a great free event for our visitors and customers to enjoy a positive high street experience."

