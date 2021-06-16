Saints Street Market returning to Ipswich this weekend
- Credit: Cathy Frost
The Saints Street Market in Ipswich is set to return on Sunday, June 20, for the first time in nearly two years.
A total of 21 stalls have been confirmed for the market, in St Peter's Street, which will run from 10am to 4pm and operate within Covid-19 guidelines.
The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, will take part in the event to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.
Cafes in the Saints area will be open, along with most of the shops in St Peter's Street.
Organiser Cathy Frost, of LoveOne gift shop in St Peter's Street, said: "We are very much looking forward to this market. It's been nearly two years since the last one.
"The market has always brought together the community of independent businesses and artisans.
"It is a great free event for our visitors and customers to enjoy a positive high street experience."
