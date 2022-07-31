Gallery
GALLERY: Sausage dog picnic takes over Christchurch Park
Nearly 100 sausage dogs and their owners descended on Christchurch Park for a fundraising picnic this Saturday.
Kitty Brandon, the owner of Eevee, a sausage dog who has amassed 26,000 followers on Instagram, organised the Sausage Dog Picnic to raise money for The Dogs Squad charity.
She said: “I wanted to do something to get all the sausage dogs from Suffolk together.
“I thought a picnic could be a good idea to raise some money for the organisation that offers doggy day care and helps people with learning disabilities and autism.”
Last year’s Sausage Dog Picnic raised £500 and was visited by 70 sausage dogs and more than 160 people.
Ms Brandon said her aim was to beat the record that she already held.
The ‘mum’ of 2.5-year-old miniature dachshund Eevee said this year's picnic had raised more than £1,000.
At the picnic, the pooches were able to try doggy treats ranging from dog ice cream to dog wine.
There were also games and a photo station for dogs and their owners, as well as an afternoon tea.