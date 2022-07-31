GALLERY: Sausage dog picnic takes over Christchurch Park

Things to do

Gallery

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 100 sausage dogs and their owners descended on Christchurch Park for a fundraising picnic this Saturday.

Kitty Brandon, the owner of Eevee, a sausage dog who has amassed 26,000 followers on Instagram, organised the Sausage Dog Picnic to raise money for The Dogs Squad charity.

Organiser Kitty Brandon with her dog Eevee. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: “I wanted to do something to get all the sausage dogs from Suffolk together.

“I thought a picnic could be a good idea to raise some money for the organisation that offers doggy day care and helps people with learning disabilities and autism.”

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Last year’s Sausage Dog Picnic raised £500 and was visited by 70 sausage dogs and more than 160 people.

Ms Brandon said her aim was to beat the record that she already held.

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Rainna Waldron with Brody - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The ‘mum’ of 2.5-year-old miniature dachshund Eevee said this year's picnic had raised more than £1,000.

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoying the photo booth at the picnic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Olivia with her dog Wilfred - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At the picnic, the pooches were able to try doggy treats ranging from dog ice cream to dog wine.

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There were also games and a photo station for dogs and their owners, as well as an afternoon tea.