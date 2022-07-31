News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Gallery

GALLERY: Sausage dog picnic takes over Christchurch Park

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:30 AM July 31, 2022
Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Picture: Sarah Luc

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 100 sausage dogs and their owners descended on Christchurch Park for a fundraising picnic this Saturday. 

Kitty Brandon, the owner of Eevee, a sausage dog who has amassed 26,000 followers on Instagram, organised the Sausage Dog Picnic to raise money for The Dogs Squad charity. 

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Organiser Kitty Bra

Organiser Kitty Brandon with her dog Eevee. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: “I wanted to do something to get all the sausage dogs from Suffolk together. 

“I thought a picnic could be a good idea to raise some money for the organisation that offers doggy day care and helps people with learning disabilities and autism.” 

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Picture: Sarah Luc

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Picture: Sarah Luc

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Last year’s Sausage Dog Picnic raised £500 and was visited by 70 sausage dogs and more than 160 people.  

Ms Brandon said her aim was to beat the record that she already held. 

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Rainna Waldron with

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Rainna Waldron with Brody - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The ‘mum’ of 2.5-year-old miniature dachshund Eevee said this year's picnic had raised more than £1,000.

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Picture: Sarah Luc

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoying the photo booth at the picnic. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoying the photo booth at the picnic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Olivia with her do

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Olivia with her dog Wilfred - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February
  2. 2 Litterbugs leave park left in 'deplorable' and 'dangerous' condition
  3. 3 Concert venue considerations for Debenhams as work continues
  1. 4 Ice cream and dessert shop to open in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Field fire breaks out in village near River Orwell
  3. 6 Toyah heading for Ipswich with Let's Rock at Trinity Park
  4. 7 Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof
  5. 8 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out
  7. 10 Field fire breaks out in village near Ipswich

At the picnic, the pooches were able to try doggy treats ranging from dog ice cream to dog wine. 

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Picture: Sarah Luc

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There were also games and a photo station for dogs and their owners, as well as an afternoon tea.  

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners. Picture: Sarah Luc

Sausage dogs enjoyed a fun packed picnic in Christchurch Park with their owners - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The AA has issued a traffic warning for Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Traffic warning issued in Suffolk as lengthy queues expected this weekend

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened in Bloomfield Street in east Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Driver and passenger taken to hospital after five-car crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kitchener Road homes

Police had three calls about cannabis farm before Ipswich blaze

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe have voted in favour of strike action following a pay dispute.

Port of Felixstowe | Updated

Port of Felixstowe workers look set to walk out as last-minute talks fail

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon