What is the Ipswich Angel Trail and how long will it continue for?

A pupil of St John's Primary School in Ipswich with the school's angel wings

Have you followed the Angel Trail through Ipswich yet? There are now more than 30 pairs of large angel wings to see around the town.

The trail, celebrating Christmas, is set to continue until January 6, with decorated pairs of wings mounted on buildings including Ipswich Town Hall, churches, shops and schools.

The Rev Cat Connolly in front of rainbow wings at St Thomas's Church in Ipswich

You can download the trail from the Inspiring Angels website, and see how many you can spot during the school Christmas holidays .

The Rev Rachel Revely, the new priest in charge at St Thomas' Church in Bramford Lane, had the idea of the Inspiring Angels project to bring some Christmas joy after two hard years during Covid.

She said: "We are already planning to do it for a second year next Christmas."

Have you spotted these golden angel wings at Ipswich Town Hall?

As well as the main trail, the event includes "angel bombing", with small angels appearing all around the town, made from paper, wood, metal, material and more.

There will be an Inspiring Angels Carol Singing event on the Town Hall steps on Saturday, December 18, at 5pm, including a performance of Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.

The High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy, wearing angel wings to support Inspiring Angels

The High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy, will be joining in the carol singing - and donned a pair of angel wings this week to show his support.

Mr Creasy said: "‘With the year we’ve just had, it is good to see so many churches, schools, museums, shops and homes spreading some angelic joy.

"I hope the idea spreads far and wide. We could all do with good news, happiness and laughter right now."

Angel wings at the University of Suffolk on Neptune Quay, with caretaker Len dressed as Santa

The mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, was also photographed with a pair of wings to show her support, as was Ipswich MP Tom Hunt.

The Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, with angel wings

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, has also crafted a wooden angel to support the project, while the Archdeacon of Suffolk, the Venerable Rhiannon King, has been working behind the scenes.

To find out more, download the trail and see details of carol services in Ipswich, visit the Inspiring Angels website or search for @inspiringangelsipswich on Facebook.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt supporting Inspiring Angels




