SPILL Festival announces autumn programme

Following the success of the summer series of performances, Ipswich's long-running art festival has announced three new events.

Starting from September 22, SPILL Festival will welcome artists Giovanna Maria Casetta, Richard DeDomenici and Loula Yorke to its Museum Street venue.

On September 22, the festival has teamed up with Giovanna Maria Casetta, a local artist who explores themes of the fragility of memory and true identity, the ageing female body, and the concept that nothing is quite what it appears to be.

Giovanna Maria Casetta - Credit: Giovanna Maria Casetta

Giovanna will present a multi-layered work in a live-filmed journey that is all imaginary, about consent of the body and confronting the female medical model of subservience and dismissal of pain.

On October 6, SPILL Festival will welcome Richard DeDomenici, an artist who makes conceptual art that he describes as “social, joyful, topical and political – although rarely simultaneously”.

Richard DeDomenici - Credit: Kate Wellham

Richard once built a life-sized igloo out of Kendal Mint Cake – and then attempted to eat his way out of it.

His Redux Project reshoots sections of Hollywood films in their original locations and involves volunteer performers, cast against type to challenge Hollywood film industry norms.

On October 20, the festival will host a Suffolk-based composer, sound artist and improviser, Loula Yorke, who calls herself a “Live Artist + Noise Maker”.

Loula Yorke, “Live Artist + Noise Maker” - Credit: Loula Yorke

At SPILL Festival 2021, Loula led workshops with girls and young women, where they learned how to make their own synthesizers, and then showcased their musicianship in a live performance that had joyful echoes of an early 1990’s rave.

Robin Deacon, the artistic director of SPILL, said: “We loved hosting SPILL’s summer events, and they attracted a surprising number of new faces, including those just arrived in Ipswich, all kinds of local creatives and people who were curious to learn more about live art and performance.

Robin Deacon, the artistic director of SPILL - Credit: SPILL Festival

“Think Tank Live audiences became a welcoming and inclusive “tribe”, with outcomes including the forming of new friendships and creative collaborations, as well as personal learning and development.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people back again and as the nights draw in, we hope Think Tank will become a beacon of fun, creativity and community connection.”

Think Tank Live offers access to artists’ performances, talks and screenings in an informal and intimate setting, showcasing many great creators working in Suffolk.

Local residents have a chance to learn more about the art, develop their creativity, and enjoy an entertaining night out.

A Q&A session happens after each performance. The audience is invited to stay on and chat, enjoy a drink in the licensed bar and listen to music.

To book tickets or find out more about Think Tank Live, visit spillfestival.com or call 01473 216545.