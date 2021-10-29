Review

The planet will be suspended from the Town Hall ceiling until October 31 Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Gaia globe in Ipswich Town Hall this weekend is proving to be one of the star attractions on the SPILL festival lineup.

Having missed out seeing the installation when it was at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds last year I was excited to finally see the earth in all its glory.

Intentional or not, walking through the corridors of the Town Hall leading to Gaia made the sight of the globe suspended in the air all the more impressive, though it did make me feel a little dizzy!

Glowing bright in the darkness of the Grand Hall, featuring NASA imagery of our planet's surface the earth rotates allowing you to see every part of it.

I visited on Thursday night at around 8pm and there weren't many children there - however it is open from 11am so plenty of opportunity for a half term geography or science lesson. My daughter had a go at trying to spot Australia.

As we stood and watched the earth rotate relaxing sounds filtered through the Grand Hall, including dolphin song.

Environmental messages were also broadcast - which seemed particularly pertinent with COP26 starting on Sunday. Something to think about.

Like many of SPILL's events visiting Gaia, which was created by Luke Jerram, is completely free and booking is not required, however as it is in an indoor space face coverings are highly recommended.

Its central location has made it a very accessible addition to this year's SPILL, if you are in the town centre this weekend with your family I recommend popping in for a visit.

Gaia by Luke Jerram. Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three-dimensions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Double points if you can get the obligatory photograph of you holding up the earth!

Gaia is open to the public between 11am -9pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11am - 6pm on Sunday.

You can find out more about Gaia and the rest of the SPILL programme on their website - spillfestival.com.












