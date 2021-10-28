News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Spill Festival kicks off at Ipswich Town Hall with Earth exhibit

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:59 AM October 28, 2021   
Gaia has been created by Luke Jerram and is displayed at Ipswich Town Hall

Gaia by Luke Jerram. Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three-dimensions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Spill Festival has kicked off in Ipswich, with the seven-metre-wide model of the Earth at Ipswich Town Hall acting as a main attraction. 

Exhibits will be lining the Waterfront, Cornhill and galleries for five days, until October 31. 

Gaia, a three-dimensional model of planet Earth floating in the Town Hall, and Chorus, humming sound structures installed at the Cornhill, are both among the artwork on display for the festival's entire run. 

Ipswich Art Gallery started its events on October 28, including visual art exhibitions Spill Tarot and Race Cards. 

Gaia by Luke Jerram, on show in Ipswich until October 31

The planet will be suspended from the Town Hall ceiling until October 31 Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

And festival favourite the Pyre Parade will be happening on Saturday evening, as Ipswich residents are invited to watch their woes burn. 

Boxes have been open for bad news submissions in The Hold since Monday, with people allowed to write down their worries and submit them for the burning event at Christchurch Park. 

Also on the calendar is Atari Punk Girls at St Clements Church on October 30, Climate Grief Karaoke live at the Ipswich Waterfront on October 31 and artist think tank talks at the Town Hall across the weekend.

But organisers will be hoping for smoother running over the remainder of the festival after the Luminarium, outside Orwell Quay, was forced to close due to high winds within hours of opening.

Ipswich Waterfront
Cornhill
Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

