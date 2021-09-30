Published: 7:00 PM September 30, 2021

Kerry Ryder, events co-ordinator with Ipswich Borough Council, on the Cornhill as the stage is set up for Sound City Festival - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Sound City Ipswich is almost here - and the BBC Introducing stage has been set up on the Cornhill ready for the festival.

The festival, from October 1-2, will fill the town centre with music, with a chance to hear around 60 bands and solo performers at five venues around the town during the two days.

Headline acts include US songwriter BC Camplight and his band, Mercury Award-nominated Porridge Radio, London rapper TrueMendous, Ghanaian singer and percussionist Falle Nioke, Working Men’s Club, black feminist punks Big Joanie and Ipswich’s own rap star Parris Robbo.

The stage being set up on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Sound City Ipswich programmer and co-director Marcus Neal said: "I’m really pleased with the line-up we’ve been able to put together for this year. It surely must be one of the most diverse bills of any festival around.

"Our aim is to firmly re-establish Ipswich as a centre for live music. We want to change people’s perceptions of the town and continue to build audiences and all these brilliant artists, and the five outstanding venues, will really help us in this goal."

The BBC Introducing stage will feature a line-up of mainly Suffolk-based artists, chosen by BBC Radio Suffolk’s Angelle Joseph.

Acts on the free outdoor stage at the Cornhill are set to include soloists Braydon Jay and Young Max, both from Ipswich.

Production manager Jamie Robertson and programmer and co-director Marcus Neal at The Baths before the Sound City Ipswich Festival - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant

Damp Matches, with members from Suffolk and Norfolk; Sophie Mahon and The Ready Mades, from Stowmarket and Fishclaw, from Colchester, will also take the stage.

There will also be a whole line-up of students from Access Creative College, which Mr Neal described as having "astoundingly rich talents".

As well as the outdoor gigs, there will be a chance to attend concerts at four other varied venues around the town.

The stage being set up on the Cornhill for Sound City - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Historic Ipswich venue St Matthew's Baths Hall has been reborn as simply The Baths, with hopes it could continue as a venue after the festival.

St Stephen's Church, formerly the Tourist Information Centre, is another exciting festival venue and again there are hopes music could continue there.

The festival's biggest venue is the Corn Exchange, also home of the Sound City box office and wristband exchange, while the smallest is the Smokehouse in South Street.

The Ipswich Star is a media partner for the event.

For full details of the festival and to book tickets, visit the website.