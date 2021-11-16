Steve Backshall who recently received an MBE for services to charity and to wildlife conservation will be bringing his new show 'Ocean' to the Ipswich Corn Exchange in April 2022 - Credit: PA

BAFTA award-winning television presenter Steve Backshall will be bringing his new show 'Ocean' to Ipswich in spring 2022, promising plenty of stunts, tricks and experiments.

Backshall, who is well known for his daring work on BBC children's shows Deadly 60 and The Really Wild Show, will encourage audiences to 'save our seas' at the show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Steve Backshall is well known for his work on BBC show Deadly 60 - Credit: Kat Brown/Hannah Pollock

Great white sharks, seals, orca whales and even sardines will all feature in the show - which will bring the ocean environment to life for families.

Earlier this month, Backshall, who is also an established wildlife author, was awarded an MBE for services to charity and wildlife conservation.

He has recently released a new show 'SHARK! with Steve Backshall' on SKY TV.

Tickets for the Ocean show at Ipswich Corn Exchange are on sale now on the Ipswich Theatres website - ipswichtheatres.co.uk.



