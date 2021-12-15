Steve Hackett of Genesis fame is set to perform at the Ipswich Regent - Credit: Steve Hackett

Former Genesis member Steve Hackett and top tribute band Australian Pink Floyd are both coming to the Ipswich Regent next year.

Steve Hackett will perform on October 4, while the Australian Pink Floyd Show will visit on November 22.

The Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour will mark the 50th anniversary of the album Foxtrot, which helped to establish the band.

The band will perform the whole Foxtrot album and there will also be Genesis favourites and highlights from Hackett’s extensive solo catalogue.

Steve Hackett will be playing with his touring line-up of Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums).

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is coming to the Ipswich Regent - Credit: Australian Pink Floyd Show

The Australian Pink Floyd Show performs the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, and has been touring worldwide for more than three decades, including previous visits to the Regent.

Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience the show includes a stunning light and laser show, video animations and other special effects.

In true Pink Floyd style, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique pink kangaroo.

To book tickets for the two shows, visit the Regent box office website.