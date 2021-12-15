Former Genesis star and Pink Floyd tribute set for Ipswich Regent
- Credit: Steve Hackett
Former Genesis member Steve Hackett and top tribute band Australian Pink Floyd are both coming to the Ipswich Regent next year.
Steve Hackett will perform on October 4, while the Australian Pink Floyd Show will visit on November 22.
The Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour will mark the 50th anniversary of the album Foxtrot, which helped to establish the band.
The band will perform the whole Foxtrot album and there will also be Genesis favourites and highlights from Hackett’s extensive solo catalogue.
Steve Hackett will be playing with his touring line-up of Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums).
The Australian Pink Floyd Show performs the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, and has been touring worldwide for more than three decades, including previous visits to the Regent.
Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience the show includes a stunning light and laser show, video animations and other special effects.
Most Read
- 1 Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail
- 2 Hughes store in town centre to close down
- 3 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
- 4 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
- 5 Calls grow for new A12/A14 link road at Copdock interchange
- 6 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
- 7 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
- 8 'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak
- 9 Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected
- 10 Man jailed after driving nearly 90mph during police chase
In true Pink Floyd style, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique pink kangaroo.
To book tickets for the two shows, visit the Regent box office website.