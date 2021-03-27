9 car boot sales gearing up to reopen from April 12
As the country heads further along the government's roadmap out of lockdown, car boot sale organisers across Suffolk and north Essex are preparing to reopen.
Under Boris Johnson's plans, non essential retail can open from April 12, along with hairdressers and beauticians, outdoor leisure and al fresco hospitality.
Boot sales can also make a return - giving all those who have enjoyed a lockdown spring clean to sell off items they no longer need.
Here are just some of the car boot sales reopening near you:
1. Marks Tey car boot
Return date: Wednesday, April 14
Directions: London Road, Marks Tey, Colchester, Essex, CO6 1FR
This popular car boot sale, which is located next to the A12, like all others has been closed since last November.
Caterers will be on site throughout the day and pitch prices start at £12 a car and £15 for a van.
It will be open every Wednesday from 6am-2pm with entry fee 50p per person with a max of £1 per car.
2. Weeley car boot
Return date: Saturday, April 17
Directions: Colchester Road, Weeley, Colchester, Essex, CO16 9AG
The car boot sale is celebrating its 28th birthday and is putting on a special anniversary deal on all pitches pricing them at £5.
It costs 25p for pedestrians to enter and will have on-site refreshments available.
3. Stonham Barns Car Boot
Return date: Saturday, April 17
Directions: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, IP14 6AT
The family run car boot sale will be returning every Saturday keeping the same one-way system and single selling sides in place last year to keep everyone safe.
Due to the long closure the owners have slightly increased the prices of pitches from £5 to £6 for cars.
Sellers do not have to book a pitch unless they require a covered stall which costs £12.
4. Woolpit car boot
Return date: Sunday, April 18
Directions: Bury Road, Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds, IP30 9QJ
Gates open at 6.30am to sellers and 7am to buyers.
It is free entry to shoppers and pitches start at £7.
There is no need to book a pitch at this car boot you can just turn up.
5. Trinity park car boot sale
Return date: Saturday, April 17
Directions: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH
Set on the home of the Suffolk Show this car boot sale is dog friendly and has brick toilets available on site.
Pitches are £6 for a car and £8 for a van.
Organisers say there will be plenty of place on the site to allow social distancing to take place at every event.
6. Baytree Farm car boot
Return date: Saturday, April 17
Directions: Coggeshall Road, Braintree, Essex, CM77 8AE
There is no need to book a pitch at this car boot and prices start at £10 for a car.
Admission fee for the public is £1 with a bouncy castle, catering, toilets and a pleasant grass area all on site.
The sale opens at 6am to buyers but sellers can set up from 5am onwards.
7. Friday Street Car Boot Sale
Return date: Sunday, April 18
Directions: Benhall, Saxmundham, IP17 1JX
The car boot sale in Saxmundham opens every Sunday and bank holiday Monday this car boot has on site facilities including refreshments, catering and toilets.
Parking is on site and pitches start at £8 for cars.
Organisers are reopening with a new opening time of 7am.
8. Fordham car boot sale
Return date: Sunday, April 25
Directions: Collins Hill, Fordham, Ely CB7 5PD
Reopening on Sunday, April 25 this car boot opens every two Sundays until October.
There is free parking and admission is 50p per adult with children going free all payments made on the day must be in cash.
Sellers are welcome on the site from 6.30am and pitch prices start at £10 for cars.
9. Ardleigh car boot sale
Return date: Sunday, April 18
Directions: Boot Group, Ardleigh Car Boot Sale, Colchester CO7 7QR
Colchester's "oldest recorded" original car boot sale is planning to reopen on April 18.
Sellers are advised to arrive between 6am-7am with the site opening up to the general public at 7am.
It is 50p per person to enter and pitches start at £12.