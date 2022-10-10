Hundreds expected at farmers market in Ipswich next weekend

A popular farmers market returns to Ipswich to showcase a selection of nearly 50 local producers and artisans.

Suffolk Farmers Market will take place at the Cattle Sheds, Trinity Park on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 2pm.

Suffolk Farmers Market at Trinity Park

Those visiting will be able to visit stalls including Colletts Farm, which sells grass-fed longhorn beef, Woosters Bakery for its breads, sourdough and pastries, Old Felixstowe Brewery serving locally crafted ale and Suffolk Peace Creations and Pebble Art showcasing original art and greeting cards.

Suffolk Farmers Market at Trinity Park

Justine Paul, the owner and founder of the award-winning Suffolk Market Events, said: “Suffolk Farmers Market at Trinity Park is just the best of local produce, from pork to brownies and cheeses to gin, this market is a superb showcase for all that is great about our local food and drink.

Justine Paul, who runs a number of markets across Suffolk through Suffolk Market Events - including Lavenham, Sudbury, Ipswich Artisan, and Suffolk Farmers' Market at Trinity Park

“It is just fun and local shopping at its very best.”

Admission and parking are free, dogs are welcome.