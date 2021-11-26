Will your child feature in our Stars of Christmas pull-out?

Youngsters at schools across Suffolk are this week busy rehearsing for their Christmas productions - be it a traditional Nativity or a more modern performance.

This year we want to celebrate the fact Christmas plays are back after most were axed last year - or performed in empty halls - due to the Covid pandemic.

We will be publishing out Stars of Christmas supplement in the Ipswich Star on Tuesday, December 14 and the EADT on Wednesday, December 15, featuring children from right across the county.

At Eyke Church of England Primary School, the children in Foundation and Key Stage 1 are counting down the sleeps to their upcoming Nativity play, being performed on Tuesday, December 14

"Our Reception class is especially excited, since this will be their first ever Nativity," said class teacher Jessica Greenhow. "Year 1 and 2 have been in them before, but of course last year, we all had to keep to our bubbles, so the children had to perform to an empty hall."

She added: "Myself and my colleague recorded our classes separately and made a film for mums and dads.

"Now we're back to a live audience and looking to put on a spectacular show. The children cannot wait."