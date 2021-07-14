9 ideas of what to do in the summer holidays in Suffolk
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The school summer holidays are just around the corner - and with sunnier weather hopefully on the way, it is time to start planning the best things to do with your children in July and August.
We have tried to find the best child-friendly events and activities for all ages and budgets - from cooling off at splash parks in Ipswich, to family fun on the trail of Felix the seagull in Felixstowe. .
So sit back, relax and decide what you and your children will get up to in Suffolk over the next six weeks.
Ipswich
Cool off at a splash park
You may also want to watch:
If you are looking for a spot to cool off in Ipswich, head on down to one of the splash parks at Holywells or Bourne parks.
The splash parks are free to use but there are currently Covid-19 guidelines in place, meaning the length of sessions may be limited at peak times.
Up-to-date information on guidelines can be found on the Ipswich Borough Council website.
Most Read
- 1 Isaacs shut after member of staff tests positive for Covid-19
- 2 Man with 'foot fetish' tries to massage women's feet on train
- 3 Man taken to hospital after suffering medical incident in Maple Park
- 4 Man tries lone woman's door handle while she waits at Ipswich traffic light
- 5 'Ugly side of Ipswich' – Bins in street blamed for rise in fly-tipping
- 6 Lego fun comes to Ipswich for the summer holidays
- 7 Cats left with broken bones after being 'thrown' in Kesgrave
- 8 Missing Ipswich man Reginald, 80, found safe and well
- 9 Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Steven Povey
- 10 'Overwhelming' support to help families affected by Ipswich flats blaze
Hula hoop, dance and football sessions
The P.H.O.E.B.E centre is making sure there are lots of fun activities for girls in Ipswich to try this summer.
Included in the line-up of events at Christchurch Park during the summer holidays are free dance and Zumba workshops, as well as a soccercise session.
On Wednesday, August 4, hula hoop instructor Abby Close will be at the park teaching girls aged six to 12 some tricks to try with a hula hoop.
More information on all of the Christchurch Park sessions can be found by visiting https://phoebecentre.org.uk/events/
Superhero Disco
If you are looking for online youth events taking place in the summer holidays, the Superhero Disco arranged by Ipswich Museums is perfect for burning off some energy.
The disco, which children are being encouraged to dress up for, will be live-streamed on YouTube on Tuesday, August 3.
Details can be found on Ipswich Museum's social media channels.
Something for Lego lovers
Mums, dads and, of course, children will be able to enjoy a Brick History Lego exhibition, which will be in Ipswich for the whole of the summer holidays. More details can be found here.
Felixstowe
Hunt for Felix the Seagull
Whilst you are enjoying a beach day at Felixstowe, get involved with the new Felix the Seagull and Friends trail around the town.
The trail runs from Wednesday, July 21 and there are 10 seagulls to find.
Maps for the Yarnbomb event can be picked up from the Wool Baa and the Visit Felixstowe hut, as well as other shops in Felixstowe.
More details can be found here.
Stowmarket area
Adventure golf at Stonham Barns
There are lots of places where you can try adventure golf in Felixstowe but if you are looking for somewhere inland, try Stonham Barns near Stowmarket.
Alongside the pirate-themed adventure golf course, there is also foot golf and a mini nine-hole course on site - perfect if you love a bit of healthy competition.
Find out more about the Stonham Barns golf park at www.stonhambarnsgolf.co.uk
Bushcraft Adventures
If you are keen to get your children out in the fresh air during the summer holidays, take a look at the outdoor 'B-Wild' events organised by the Museum of East Anglian life in Stowmarket in July and August.
The sessions will teach children how to make a camp fire, bow or shelter.
Booking details can be found on the museum's Facebook page.
Needham Market
Get creative with pottery painting
If your children love arts and crafts but you aren't too keen on the mess, head to Coffee Craft and N Moore, in Needham Market High Street.
The paint your own pottery café lets adults and children get stuck into crafts and, most importantly, cake.
You can even book for one of the special summer holiday events.
Mumlife Suffolk
Are you running activities in the summer holidays? Or do you want to share ideas of things-to-do in Suffolk?
Feel free to share a post in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group here.