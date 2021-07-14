Published: 7:00 PM July 14, 2021

The school summer holidays are just around the corner - and with sunnier weather hopefully on the way, it is time to start planning the best things to do with your children in July and August.

We have tried to find the best child-friendly events and activities for all ages and budgets - from cooling off at splash parks in Ipswich, to family fun on the trail of Felix the seagull in Felixstowe. .

So sit back, relax and decide what you and your children will get up to in Suffolk over the next six weeks.

Ipswich

Mia and Dakota at Holywells splash park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cool off at a splash park

You may also want to watch:

If you are looking for a spot to cool off in Ipswich, head on down to one of the splash parks at Holywells or Bourne parks.

The splash parks are free to use but there are currently Covid-19 guidelines in place, meaning the length of sessions may be limited at peak times.

Up-to-date information on guidelines can be found on the Ipswich Borough Council website.

Abby Close a hula hooping lover who started a business out of her passion during the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hula hoop, dance and football sessions

The P.H.O.E.B.E centre is making sure there are lots of fun activities for girls in Ipswich to try this summer.

Included in the line-up of events at Christchurch Park during the summer holidays are free dance and Zumba workshops, as well as a soccercise session.

On Wednesday, August 4, hula hoop instructor Abby Close will be at the park teaching girls aged six to 12 some tricks to try with a hula hoop.

More information on all of the Christchurch Park sessions can be found by visiting https://phoebecentre.org.uk/events/





Superhero Disco

Join DJ Samira on 3 August as she streams straight from the #PowerOfStories exhibition with some super tunes for you to boogie to from the comfort of your own home.



For children up to 10 years, with a responsible adult nearby.



Join the Facebook event: https://t.co/i1XWuMqj0q pic.twitter.com/oFJLOeZkfL — Ipswich Museums (@IpswichMuseums) July 11, 2021

If you are looking for online youth events taking place in the summer holidays, the Superhero Disco arranged by Ipswich Museums is perfect for burning off some energy.

The disco, which children are being encouraged to dress up for, will be live-streamed on YouTube on Tuesday, August 3.

Details can be found on Ipswich Museum's social media channels.





Something for Lego lovers

Mums, dads and, of course, children will be able to enjoy a Brick History Lego exhibition, which will be in Ipswich for the whole of the summer holidays. More details can be found here.





Felixstowe

Families are being asked to spot Felix the Seagull and Friends - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Hunt for Felix the Seagull

Whilst you are enjoying a beach day at Felixstowe, get involved with the new Felix the Seagull and Friends trail around the town.

The trail runs from Wednesday, July 21 and there are 10 seagulls to find.

Maps for the Yarnbomb event can be picked up from the Wool Baa and the Visit Felixstowe hut, as well as other shops in Felixstowe.

More details can be found here.





Stowmarket area

Adventure golf at Stonham Barns

There are lots of places where you can try adventure golf in Felixstowe but if you are looking for somewhere inland, try Stonham Barns near Stowmarket.

Alongside the pirate-themed adventure golf course, there is also foot golf and a mini nine-hole course on site - perfect if you love a bit of healthy competition.

Find out more about the Stonham Barns golf park at www.stonhambarnsgolf.co.uk





Bushcraft Adventures

If you are keen to get your children out in the fresh air during the summer holidays, take a look at the outdoor 'B-Wild' events organised by the Museum of East Anglian life in Stowmarket in July and August.

The sessions will teach children how to make a camp fire, bow or shelter.

Booking details can be found on the museum's Facebook page.





Needham Market

Get creative with pottery painting

If your children love arts and crafts but you aren't too keen on the mess, head to Coffee Craft and N Moore, in Needham Market High Street.

The paint your own pottery café lets adults and children get stuck into crafts and, most importantly, cake.

You can even book for one of the special summer holiday events.





Mumlife Suffolk

Are you running activities in the summer holidays? Or do you want to share ideas of things-to-do in Suffolk?

Feel free to share a post in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group here.