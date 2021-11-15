Delight as popular Christmas tree festival returns to Ipswich church

The Trees at the Tower festival will launch on Wednesday December 1 at St Mary le Tower - Credit: Archant

The Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary le Tower is back with a rebrand and new technology this year.

The 2021 Trees at the Tower festival will run from Wednesday, December 1 until Wednesday, December 8 to celebrate the start of the Advent season in Ipswich.

The pandemic forced the 2020 festival to be taken virtual, with new live-streaming equipment installed in the venue to enable participation and outreach during the period of restrictions.

New technology has altered the available space and made room for new ideas – and new vicar Reverend Tom Mumford is looking forward to sharing his first festival with the town.

He said: "We are so excited to throw open our doors for this occasion again following the immensely difficult Christmas last year.

"As the civic church for Ipswich, we are particularly delighted to offer Christmas tree sponsors and visitors alike warm hospitality, allowing everyone to escape the cold and explore this beautiful church which belongs to you all."

The grand opening will be a ticketed event with public opening every day for the rest of the week.