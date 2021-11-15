News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Delight as popular Christmas tree festival returns to Ipswich church

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 10:48 AM November 15, 2021
The Church of St Mary Le Tower has been illuminated with hundreds of twinkling Christmas trees Pict

The Trees at the Tower festival will launch on Wednesday December 1 at St Mary le Tower - Credit: Archant

The Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary le Tower is back with a rebrand and new technology this year. 

The 2021 Trees at the Tower festival will run from Wednesday, December 1 until Wednesday, December 8 to celebrate the start of the Advent season in Ipswich. 

The pandemic forced the 2020 festival to be taken virtual, with new live-streaming equipment installed in the venue to enable participation and outreach during the period of restrictions. 

New technology has altered the available space and made room for new ideas – and new vicar Reverend Tom Mumford is looking forward to sharing his first festival with the town. 

He said: "We are so excited to throw open our doors for this occasion again following the immensely difficult Christmas last year.  

"As the civic church for Ipswich, we are particularly delighted to offer Christmas tree sponsors and visitors alike warm hospitality, allowing everyone to escape the cold and explore this beautiful church which belongs to you all."

The grand opening will be a ticketed event with public opening every day for the rest of the week.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delight as popular Christmas tree festival returns to Ipswich church
  2. 2 OPINION: Helping your children stay safe online this winter
  3. 3 OPINION: Nominating a Crisis Buddy can help when confidence is low
  1. 4 Norwich City name new boss
  2. 5 Nicole is bringing baby yoga classes to Ipswich
  3. 6 Ipswich traders urge customers to support them this Christmas
  4. 7 Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood
  5. 8 Police chief praises officer who saved baby's life
  6. 9 Winners and losers: The Town fan, the missing man and an off day
Christmas
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Church of St Mary Le Tower has been illuminated with hundreds of twinkling Christmas trees Pict

Christmas

Delight as popular Christmas tree festival returns to Ipswich church

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
More time inside over winter usually means more time online for children

Opinion

OPINION: Helping your children stay safe online this winter

Emma Motherwell

Logo Icon
It's all about the confidence... nominating a Crisis Buddy can help you when self-esteem is low

Opinion

OPINION: Nominating a Crisis Buddy can help when confidence is low

Christine Webber

Logo Icon
Brentford are second in the table under Dean Smith. Photo: PA

Football

Norwich City name new boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon