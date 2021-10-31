News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 6:00 PM October 31, 2021
Cute toddler girl with mother on Christmas market. Funny happy kid taking gift from bag of Santa Cla

There will be chance to meet Santa at the Trinity Park, Ipswich, Christmas Market (stock picture) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Soak up the sights, smells and sounds of Christmas with Helen Rollason Cancer Charity at their first Christmas Market on Saturday, December 4 at Trinity Park.

Showcasing over 70 small businesses from across the region, organisers say it will have an exciting variety of high-quality, unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The venue lends itself to a large well-ventilated undercover barn space to protect buyers and sellers from the potential winter elements.

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity community fundraiser Karen Mitchell said: “We always ensure a wide variety of different stalls, from homemade crafts, food stalls, Christmas gifts, toys, and unique gifts for men, women and children."

Alongside the shopping stands, there will be a range of popular food and drink stalls, serving up alcoholic beverages including festive hot drinks and mulled wine.

You may also want to watch:

Children will get the chance to meet Santa in his grotto (independent stall, additional fees apply).

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £4 concessions and under-16s are free. To book, visit: www.helenrollason.org.uk/find-an-event.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
  2. 2 Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis
  3. 3 Derelict water tower in Rushmere St Andrew to be converted into a house
  1. 4 Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month
  2. 5 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
  3. 6 A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
  4. 7 Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children
  5. 8 Northgate School teacher's art snapped up in Felixstowe exhibition
  6. 9 Scout leader climbs Helvellyn after dropping seven stone in one year
  7. 10 'Fish are relaxing' – Childhood dream fulfilled by Ipswich marine store
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

National Highways has outlined proposals to upgrade the Copdock Interchange, in the outskirts of Ipswich

A14

First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn on Cliff Road, in Ipswich, Suffolk, into flats

Planning

Plans submitted to turn historic 160-year-old Ipswich pub to flats

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman avoids jail by 'hair's breadth' for dealing drugs from Ipswich flat

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
This is the alcohol drinks litter seen near a playground in Ipswich. 

Environment News

Fury at 'unnerving' groups' booze litter at Ipswich playground

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon