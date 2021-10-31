Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Soak up the sights, smells and sounds of Christmas with Helen Rollason Cancer Charity at their first Christmas Market on Saturday, December 4 at Trinity Park.
Showcasing over 70 small businesses from across the region, organisers say it will have an exciting variety of high-quality, unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit.
The venue lends itself to a large well-ventilated undercover barn space to protect buyers and sellers from the potential winter elements.
Helen Rollason Cancer Charity community fundraiser Karen Mitchell said: “We always ensure a wide variety of different stalls, from homemade crafts, food stalls, Christmas gifts, toys, and unique gifts for men, women and children."
Alongside the shopping stands, there will be a range of popular food and drink stalls, serving up alcoholic beverages including festive hot drinks and mulled wine.
Children will get the chance to meet Santa in his grotto (independent stall, additional fees apply).
Tickets cost £5 for adults, £4 concessions and under-16s are free. To book, visit: www.helenrollason.org.uk/find-an-event.
