Art show bringing 'vibrant punk' style to Ipswich body arts studio
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Six local artists will feature in the Vibrant Punk Art Show in Ipswich, which aims to bring something different to the town's art scene.
The "fringe exhibition" of punk, risqué and vibrant art, organised by Led Creatives, is taking place in Ronin Body Arts at 5 Thoroughfare, Ipswich.
It will launch at 7.30pm on September 22 at 7:30pm and be on show for one week only.
Ed Ngai, founder of Led Creatives, a social enterprise based in the town, said: “It's exciting to see punk, risqué and vibrant art in Ipswich, which is about showcasing local artists who make unconventional art or who create in non-traditional ways.
"I'm one of those artists who is using 'punk' to mean 'following our own creative pathway and niche artwork interests'. We all enjoy exploring the flair and excitement of fringe culture."
Ed is a digital artist who specialises in portraits and character creation and is one of the artists taking part in the exhibition.
The venue, Ronin Body Arts, was founded with the thought of changing the perception of body piercing into an art form - the art of adorning the human body with fine jewellery and transforming one's appearance.
Dominik Jahr, owner of the business, said: “With numerous friends in the local and international art scene, I was aware that this space has great potential for wider use by the creative community. I reached out to other artists and within days we had sufficient interest to open our first art exhibition.”
Ceramic artist Henry Moore from Bury St Edmunds, who was a contestant in TV show The Great Pottery Throw Down earlier in the year, is one of those taking part.
Also featured is Vinnie Nylon, a multimedia artist who was involved in the first wave of British graffiti and street art.
Rosie Alexander, an illustrator, comic artist, and podcaster originally from Ipswich, is now based in London and released her first art book this year.
Sarah Haskins, better known as cherryfizzwhizz, is a freelance artist based in Suffolk who makes colourful, bold, and celebratory art. An advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, she helped organise the Suffolk Pride Freedom Exhibition.
And Ben Driver is an artist whose work intuitively gives life to often complex ideas about masculinity, mental health and sexuality.