Gallery
Freezing but fun! All smiles as Winter Wonderland brings ice rink to Ipswich
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
A Winter Wonderland has arrived at Chantry Library in Ipswich - complete with ice rink.
The event is running all through both Saturday and Sunday, with a temporary ice rink on the nearby basketball court and outside food stalls until 9pm each day.
Another big attraction is the chance to see donkeys from Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm.
Santa is also there to meet the children and there are food stalls to browse.
Chantry library manager Vicki Mann, who was dressed as an elf, said the first day had gone really well.
"There are so many happy faces. People are really enjoying it and there are a lot we haven't seen before."
Helper Corrin Eaton said: "We haven't had anything like this before. It's amazing - it's really nice to bring the community together like this."
Most Read
- 1 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
- 2 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
- 3 From Debenhams going to Deliveroo arriving - Hot Sausage man sees every change in Ipswich
- 4 Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils
- 5 Former Brewery Tap to become community restaurant during brewery redevelopment
- 6 Former Defiance Inn pub set to become shared housing
- 7 Monk accused of abuse was paid off by school and given glowing reference
- 8 First pictures as Kevin Beattie statue unveiled in Portman Road
- 9 Funding will help bring new restaurant to the Cornhill in Ipswich
- 10 Ice rink to open at Ipswich Winter Wonderland
The event has been organised by library staff, the Friends of Chantry Library group, Chantry Residents' Association and Chantry Social Club and received support from Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council.
The ice rink is funded by IBC's South West Area Committee, with borough councillor Jenny Smith's support securing £3,800.