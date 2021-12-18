News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Freezing but fun! All smiles as Winter Wonderland brings ice rink to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM December 18, 2021
Stacey and Kimberly with Ava and Laud at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

Stacey and Kimberly with Ava and Laud at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A Winter Wonderland has arrived at Chantry Library in Ipswich - complete with ice rink.

The event is running all through both Saturday and Sunday, with a temporary ice rink on the nearby basketball court and outside food stalls until 9pm each day.

Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich. Library manager Vicki Mann is in the centre, dressed as an elf.

Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich. Library manager Vicki Mann is in the centre, dressed as an elf. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Another big attraction is the chance to see donkeys from Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm.

Santa is also there to meet the children and there are food stalls to browse.

Chantry library manager Vicki Mann, who was dressed as an elf, said the first day had gone really well.

Tristyn, Zack and Jake at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

Tristyn, Zack and Jake at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

"There are so many happy faces. People are really enjoying it and there are a lot we haven't seen before."

Helper Corrin Eaton said: "We haven't had anything like this before. It's amazing - it's really nice to bring the community together like this."

Chelsea ice-skating at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

Chelsea ice-skating at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The event has been organised by library staff, the Friends of Chantry Library group, Chantry Residents' Association and Chantry Social Club and received support from Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council.    

The ice rink is funded by IBC's South West Area Committee, with borough councillor Jenny Smith's support securing £3,800.

Riley and Kayla at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

Riley and Kayla at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Michael enjoying Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

Michael enjoying Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A donkey at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

A donkey at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Ivy at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich

Ivy at Winter Wonderland at Chantry Library in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant


Christmas
Ipswich News

