10 of the top hotels to visit in Suffolk and north Essex in 2019

Sutherland House Credit: Good Hotel Guide Archant

Looking for a pre-Christmas mini break? You don’t have to travel far to find a boutique hotel to revive the senses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Pier at Harwich Credit: Good Hotel Guide The Pier at Harwich Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Here, the Good Hotel Guide shares 10 of their top hotels in Suffolk and Essex.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend away, or somewhere to make a few days of annual leave really count before the New Year, here’s a little inspiration…

The Crown and Castle, Orford

In a town famous for its oysters, The Crown and Castle is a warm and welcoming restaurant with rooms. This year it was awarded the Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice for Restaurant with Rooms, and little wonder with its beautiful views over the River Ore, its tranquil surroundings and its superb food, all under the watchful gaze of the town’s famed 12th century castle.

Tuddenham Mill Credit: Good Hotel Guide Tuddenham Mill Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham

A luxurious boutique hotel, the clue to Tuddenham Mill is in the name. It is indeed a former working mill with 244 years of history. Today it has undergone a superbly chic renovation, which leaves its historic details intact, but offset by contemporary furnishings and style. Surrounded by the Suffolk countryside, it is set between Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge. Attention really is paid to the details, with all rooms enjoying Missoni dressing gowns, ESPA toiletries, Bose sound systems and Apple TVs with access to Netflix.

READ MORE: Review: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is everything you could hope for and more



The Swan Hotel and Spa, Lavenham

Dedham Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide Dedham Hall Credit: Good Hotel Guide

An elegant hotel formed of three 15th century buildings in a medieval village, The Swan Hotel and Spa at Lavenham makes an impact at every turn. Bedrooms leave you feeling like royalty with sumptuous furnishings offset by original features that have been retrained in these spectacular buildings. Meanwhile, the spa area offers contemporary facilities and sumptuous Temple Spa treatments, and the cherry on top of the whole experience is the opulent dining, combining modern dishes with a real sense of occasion.

Bedford Lodge, Newmarket

A four star hotel located adjacent to Newmarket’s famous horse racing training stables and paddocks, Bedford Lodge combines classic elegance with modern hospitality. While the hotel itself has a sense of history about it, it is also home to a beautiful, modern spa complete with a spectacular range of facilities including a beautiful hydro pool, as well as treatments and therapies from famed British product line, ESPA.

Bedford Lodge Credit: Good Hotel Guide Bedford Lodge Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Bays Farm, Stowmarket

A chic country B&B, Bays Farm is a beautifully restored farmhouse surrounded by scenic countryside. Once a dairy, dating back to 1640, today it is warm, welcoming and surprisingly contemporary, with an eclectic array of art peppered throughout its rooms and public spaces. Guests can stay in the main house, or in the chic Shepherd’s Hut in the grounds. Either way, you are likely to go to sleep to the sounds of owls hooting or wake to see the resident wildlife going about its daily business.

READ MORE: Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim



Sutherland House, Southwold

The Crown and Castle Credit: Good Hotel Guide The Crown and Castle Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Best known as a seafood restaurant, Sutherland House in Southwold is a superb restaurant with rooms with two AA Rosettes featuring amongst its catalogue of awards. The historic property dates back to 1450 and has abundant character thanks to details including wood burning stoves, rich fabrics and lovingly prepared food. Rooms have retained many of the historic features such as pargetted ceilings from the 1600s, wooden beams from its original construction, fireplaces and windows. However, all of these are perfectly offset with Zoffany fabrics and sumptuous furnishings, making it perfect for a romantic mini break.

The Pier at Harwich

A small hotel that attracts foodies from across the world, The Pier at Harwich sits proudly on the Essex coast, showcasing style and design that straddles the lines between form and function. It has 14 bedrooms, all of which include luxury touches such as skincare products from Aromatherapy Associates, but it is the food and drink that keep people coming back to this 1860s destination. The Pier Restaurant is renowned for its brasserie style, while the NAVYÄRD bar and terrace offers continental style complete with its own gin library.

Bays Farm Credit: Good Hotel Guide Bays Farm Credit: Good Hotel Guide

The Sun Inn, Dedham

An instantly recognisable yellow painted inn, The Sun Inn at Dedham has welcomed travellers for centuries. An understated place to refuel and rest your head, these days it is more of a destination in its own right than a mere watering hole, with its oak panelled lounge, open fires and exposed beams. Its seven rooms are all individually decorated in sumptuous style, while food uses local ingredients and is served in convivial style.

Dedham Hall and Fountain House Restaurant, Dedham

Mistley Thorn Credit: Good Hotel Guide Mistley Thorn Credit: Good Hotel Guide

A 15th century manor house in the most picture perfect surroundings, Dedham Hall is in the heart of Constable country, so little wonder that entertainment here includes an array of art classes. Providing the sense that you are indeed staying at a dear aunt’s abode, there is a real warmth to the style of the rooms. It is also accompanied by the Fountain House Restaurant, which offers an imaginative menu that never ceases to impress.

The Mistley Thorn, Mistley

In the centre of the coastal village of Mistley, The Mistley Thorn is a former coaching inn that dates back to 1723 and has a real sense of grandeur to it. Food is central to the whole experience, with award-winning dining featuring seasonal produce. For those staying however, rooms are understated, light and comfortable, taking in views of the South Estuary - a restorative way to wake up in the morning.

You can see more hotels in Suffolk at www.goodhotelguide.com