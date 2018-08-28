Video

13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

Go Ape! in Thetford Archant

From zip-wiring through Thetford Forest to going on a safari at Africa Alive, there are plenty of attractions to entertain the whole family across the region.

Go Ape Thetford

High Lodge Forest Centre, Brandon, IP27 0AF

Check Go Ape website for available dates and times

Adult £33, child (10-15) £25

You’ll be feeling up in the clouds after zip-wiring through the trees at Go Ape which includes Tarzan swings, rope ladders and a variety of obstacles and crossings to test the whole family.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park

Morton Lane, Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JW

ROARR! Dinosaur Park

Open daily from 9.30am

Adult £13.95, child (3-15) £14.95, under 3s free

Get set for a roarsome day out and enjoy the Dinosaur trail, Dinomite Indoor Play area, with three levels of fun complete with slides, climbing nets, bridges and ball pools, and Jurassic Putt crazy golf.

BeWILDerwood

Horning Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8JW

Opens February 16 for half term, check website for timings

Over 105cm £16.95, 92-105cm £14.95, under 92cm free

Get ready for an adventure in a huge forest of fun with treehouses, wobbly wires, slippery slopes and storytelling.

BeWILDerwood

Banham Zoo

Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HE

9.30am to 4pm (last entry 3pm)

Until March 31: Adult £14.50, child (3-15) £11.95, under 3s free

An award-winning family attraction with over 2,000 animals from around the world set in 50 acres of parkland.

SEA Life Great Yarmouth/Hunstanton

Marine Parade, NR30 3AH/Southern Promenade, PE36 5BH

Yala and Nimala the leopards at Banham Zoo

Open daily 11am to 4pm (last entry 3pm)/11am to 4pm, from 10am weekends and February half term

Online price: adult from £10.17, child (3-13) £8.97

Dive into an amazing underwater world with fascinating sea life including crabs, sting rays, crocodiles and penguins which you can meet and interact with.

Norwich Castle

24 Castle Meadow, NR1 3JU

Monday to Saturday 10am to 4.30pm, Sundays 1pm to 4.30pm

Adult £9.50, child (4-18) £8.10

Learn about the rich history of Norwich and take a look at interesting artefacts.

There are also regular children’s activities and from January 19 to 20 there will also be a Winter Wildlife weekend with plenty of crafts and games.

Africa Alive!

Whites Lane, Kessingland, Lowestoft, NR33 7TF

Daily from 9.30am

Until March 31: Adult £13.55, child (3-15) £9.95

A walking safari which is set in 100 acres and is home to more than 80 species of animals from around Africa including giraffes, zebra and rhinos.

Hedingham Castle,

Halstead, CO9 3DJ

Giraffes explore the newly extended plains of Africa enclosure at Africa Alive.

Check website for opening dates and prices

Adults £8.50, children (5-18) £6

One of the best preserved Norman keeps in England which was built by Aubrey de Vere in the 12th century.

The castle and ground are open on selected dates throughout the year including Snowdrops Sundays on February 10, 17 and 24 and an Easter joust on April 21 and 22.

Play2Day Indoor Play Centre

11 Gloster Road, Martlesham, IP5 3RJ

Open daily from 10am to 6pm, until 5pm Sundays

Adults free, 12-23 months £6.50, 2-11 years £7.50

Hedingham Castle

Suffolk’s biggest inflatable park with lots of play features for your children to enjoy, with hourly slots for all age groups, and it includes a climbing wall, assault course and bouncing balls.

There is also Lazer Tag in a two-floor arena and an indoor play area with slides and tunnels for children under 11.

CurveMotion

Business Park, Lark Valey, Lamdin Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6LJ

Open daily from 9.30am

Play area: 0-6 months £1, 6-18 months £2.25, 4 years and under £6.75, 5-12 years £8.25

CurveMotion is an indoor interactive venue which offers activities for all the family including soft play, roller skating, with skating lessons also available, and mega slides.

Play2Day in Ipswich

New Wolsey Theatre

Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

Check website for shows and prices

The New Wolsey is popular with families for its offering of children’s shows, including its free storymaker sessions and Comedy Club 4 Kids.

Suffolk Food Hall

Ipswich IP9 2AB

Open daily 9am to 6.pm, Sunday 10am to 4.30pm

Bouncy pillow free to diners, puzzle room from £70 (2-4 people)

Superbowl UK in Ipswich

Get your brains into gear and tackle the two puzzle rooms at the Suffolk Food Hall which are called Vanished, which is a lab-room challenge, or catch an artful gang in the Orwell Dockyard.

There is also a huge bouncy pillow outside in the play area which is free for diners at the cafe or Cookhouse Restaurant.

Superbowl UK Ipswich

Buttermarket Centre, St Stephens Lane, Ipswich IP1 1DT

Open daily 9am to 12am, check website for prices

Superbowl UK, which is also set to open in Norwich’s Castle Mall in 2019, offers 12 Tenpin bowling lanes and also a soft play area and Ninja Tag Active assault course games arena.