Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Grab your popcorn, wrap up in a blanket and enjoy one of the biggest films of 2018 during sunset.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Fans of Queen are spoilt for choice with four different dates available to see the fantastic Bohemian Rhapsody at an Outdoor cinema.

The four dates are sure to rock you with the film being shown in Ipswich, Braintree, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

The celebration of the iconic band is first shown in Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Friday, April 12.

Gates open at 6.30pm and the film will start shortly after sunset. The event is then expected to finish at approximately 11pm. Ticket prices start at £14.50.

If you can’t make that date don’t let that stop you from having a good time or having a ball as you can see it just over a month later at Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens. This will take place on Friday, May 24, with the film starting at 7.30pm and finishing at roughly 10pm. Tickets are £12 for an adult and £9 for a child.

If you would rather wait until the temperature picks up before you sing your heart out, the film will be shown on August 9 and August 17.

On August 9, you can see the sensational movie at Castle Park in Colchester. If you book early bird tickets on February 1, adults are £10 and kids go free. This event will run from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

The August 17 showing of the movie is run by the same company, Pop up Pictures, so the times and prices are the same. However, the movie will be shown at the picturesque Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds.

The Greatest Showman

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for - the Greatest Showman open air cinema is returning to Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

On Saturday, April 13, the tale of P.T Barnum can be watched underneath the stars on a big screen. Gates will open at 6.30 with the film starting shortly after sunset. Tickets start at £14.50 and their will be the opportunity for you to buy snacks and drinks before it starts.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The all singing, all dancing, sequel to Mamma Mia blessed our screens in 2018 and now is set to arrive at an outdoor cinema event.

Dancing Queens will need to make their way to Belle Vue Skate Park in Sudbury on July 26 to catch the feel good musical.

Gates open at 7pm, the film will start at 8pm and finish approximately at 10pm. Adult tickets are £12 and child tickets are £9.

Please note no food or drink will be allowed on the premises as there will be plenty of vendors available.

If you and your Chiquitita’s can’t make that date Kentwell Hall are also showing the film.

On August 2nd the Tudor mansion will open its grounds for the perfect Friday night.

If you purchase tickets online before the film it is £15 but on the night it is £17.50.

