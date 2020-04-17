E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
7 benefits of joining an online shopping discount site

PUBLISHED: 14:16 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 April 2020

Use Widilo to spend less on your home improvements. Picture: Getty Images

Use Widilo to spend less on your home improvements. Picture: Getty Images

Whether you’re searching for a gift for dad for Father’s Day, updating your Spring Wardrobe or sprucing up the kitchen – you can save money when you shop online with Widilo.

Join Widilo for free - it takes less than a minute. Picture: smartmockups.comJoin Widilo for free - it takes less than a minute. Picture: smartmockups.com

Managing director Clement Labbe explains why it’s in your interest to become a WIP – a Widilo Important Person.

1. Save money on your favourite brands

Use links from wildilo.co.uk to shop online with your favourite retailers and save money. Picture: smartmockups.com.Use links from wildilo.co.uk to shop online with your favourite retailers and save money. Picture: smartmockups.com.

Shop online for your favourite brands to help you pass the time during the lockdown and save money.

You can find deals for popular fashion retailers like ASOS, electronic brands like HP and Dell and shop for furniture with Habitat and Wayfair.

Widilo provides up-to-date discount codes and promotions for a range of popular stores. Visit widilo.co.uk to see if you can save money at your favourite store.

2. Discover a new brand that you love

As well as shopping online at all your favourite places, you can use Widilo to discover new brands and stores.

Try out a new clothing range, see what’s on offer elsewhere and use the Happy Hour tab to find the best deals available – you may be surprised by what you discover and find a new love along the way.

“We’re always on the lookout for new retailers and brands and we’re constantly updating the deals we have to make sure there’s something for everyone,” Clement said.

3. Spend less time searching for deals

Earn cashback by shopping with your favourite online retailers, all in one place.

Spend less time shopping around and more time in the places you want to be – exploring the shops and adding to your online order, without fear of breaking the bank.

4. Earn money while you shop

Earn cashback from your online shopping while you check out. Every time you complete an order with Widilo, the retailer pays them a commission that they then share with you.

This can be anything from 5pc to £40 and they’ll pay this into your account once you complete your purchase.

Use it to treat yourself or to save up for your family’s next holiday once Coronavirus is over and it’s safe to travel.

“It’s like you’re being paid to shop online,” Clement said. “The site’s really easy to use. Once you sign up, you’ll receive all the instructions you need to get started straight away.”

5. Collect reward points that you can spend

When you activate your cashback, you can earn reward points. Join Widilo’s loyalty reward scheme to collect them. The more you shop, the more points you’ll receive.

Redeem them via the Widilo shop and use them to buy gifts cards, a £50 Netflix pass and if you earn enough, a MacBook Pro.

6. You’ll never miss out on a chance to save

When you’re scrolling, it’s easy to forget to apply your discount code at the end or shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

To help remind you, Widilo has created a browser extension you can download. This way even when you’re not using the Widilo site, you can still activate your cashback.

Whatever site you’re looking at, if there’s a deal for you, the reminder will pop up and let you know.

7. It’s free to join

It’s easy to sign up and you can become a member for free. When you join, you’ll receive a £5 cashback bonus.

Become a WIP (Widilo Important Person) to save money online no matter what you’re looking for.

Earn up to £6 if you refer a friend and start saving money together.

For more information or to become a member visit widilo.co.uk. Follow Widilo on Facebook for the latest updates, giveaways and competitions.

