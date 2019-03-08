E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

9 places where kids can eat out for free or just £1 in Ipswich during half term

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 October 2019

Special offers for kids' meals are available over half term. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Special offers for kids' meals are available over half term. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

monkeybusinessimages

Eating out with the family is a half-term treat - but it can end up costing a lot. However, many restaurants around Ipswich are coming to the rescue, by allowing children to eat FREE or for just £1.

Children can eat for free or £1 at various restaurants. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTOChildren can eat for free or £1 at various restaurants. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Now that it's two days into the holiday, if you are struggling to find ideas that won't break the bank, take a look at our list of eateries around the town which are giving parents a helping hand. Always check terms and conditions - offers may change and you could need to download an app or voucher.

Prezzo, Buttermarket Centre: All Prezzo restaurants have a Kids Eat for £1 deal running through the holiday and the following week too, until November 3, excluding Saturdays. The offer applies to both the kids and toddlers' menus, with three courses plus a drink for £1. You can get one £1 children's meal per full-priced main dish. Visit the website for a voucher.

Chestnut Tree Farm, Donald Mackintosh Way, Pinewood: Farmhouse Inns has a "Kids Eat for £1" offer running until November 8, applying until November 8. Two children can eat for £1 with every adult main meal or carvery. The meals available include junior carvery, hot dog and chips or pasta, plus a free scoop of ice cream, frozen yoghurt or sorbet.

Toby Carvery, Edith Cook Way, Nacton Road: Children can eat for £1 from Monday to Saturday until November 1. You can choose one children's main meal, carvery or breakfast for £1 from the children's menu when buying an adult main or breakfast. To benefit from this offer, you will need to download and register on the restaurant chain's app.

Arlingtons, Museum Street: During school holidays, one child, aged 10 and under, can eat for free for every paying adult, with a choice of dishes including fish pie, pancakes with maple syrup and blueberries and various baps.

You may also want to watch:

Harvester, Cardinal Park and Ravenswood: Harvester's Kids Eat for £1 offer is back this half term, running until November 2, You can order one children's main meal for £1 from their "Smaller Bites or Bigger Appetites" menu when you buy a full-priced adult main course from the main menu. To take advantage of this offer, you need to download and register on the Harvester app , or sign up to their mailing list.

Some restaurants have regular free meals offers for children, not just during school holidays.

Brewer's Fayre, The Swallow, Ipswich: This restaurant is next to a Premier Inn, and offers free breakfasts for up to two children aged 15 and under per adult buying a full £9.50 Premier Inn breakfast, until 10.30am.

Beefeater, Oyster Reach, Bourne Hill: Also attached to a Premier Inn, this restaurant again offers free breakfasts for up to two children aged 15 and under per adult buying a full £9.50 Premier Inn breakfast.

Morrisons Cafe, Sproughton Road: At all Morrisons cafes, children can eat for free after 3pm. You can buy one free meal from the kids' menu with an adult meal priced £4.50 or more. The child's meal includes a piece of fruit and Tropicana orange or apple drink or bottle of water.

Asda Cafe, Goddard Road: As with the Morrisons offer, this also applies after 3pm from Monday to Friday. A child can eat free when you spend £4 in the cafe. Free baby food pouches are also available with any purchase.

Do you run a restaurant which has "eat free" or special price offers for children? Email us with the details.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He was the love of my life’ - Wife pays tribute to father-of-four Bob Parry

Bob Parry and Louise Parry have been married for 23 years. Picture: LOUISE PARRY

Takeaway deliveryman caught drink-driving days after motoring ban

Mohammed Hussain was found to have 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Balloons caught in overhead wires stopping trains to London

Greater Anglia services between East Anglia and London are being disrupted by balloons caught in wires at Witham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists