Eating out with the family is a half-term treat - but it can end up costing a lot. However, many restaurants around Ipswich are coming to the rescue, by allowing children to eat FREE or for just £1.

Now that it's two days into the holiday, if you are struggling to find ideas that won't break the bank, take a look at our list of eateries around the town which are giving parents a helping hand. Always check terms and conditions - offers may change and you could need to download an app or voucher.

Prezzo, Buttermarket Centre: All Prezzo restaurants have a Kids Eat for £1 deal running through the holiday and the following week too, until November 3, excluding Saturdays. The offer applies to both the kids and toddlers' menus, with three courses plus a drink for £1. You can get one £1 children's meal per full-priced main dish. Visit the website for a voucher.

Chestnut Tree Farm, Donald Mackintosh Way, Pinewood: Farmhouse Inns has a "Kids Eat for £1" offer running until November 8, applying until November 8. Two children can eat for £1 with every adult main meal or carvery. The meals available include junior carvery, hot dog and chips or pasta, plus a free scoop of ice cream, frozen yoghurt or sorbet.

Toby Carvery, Edith Cook Way, Nacton Road: Children can eat for £1 from Monday to Saturday until November 1. You can choose one children's main meal, carvery or breakfast for £1 from the children's menu when buying an adult main or breakfast. To benefit from this offer, you will need to download and register on the restaurant chain's app.

Arlingtons, Museum Street: During school holidays, one child, aged 10 and under, can eat for free for every paying adult, with a choice of dishes including fish pie, pancakes with maple syrup and blueberries and various baps.

Harvester, Cardinal Park and Ravenswood: Harvester's Kids Eat for £1 offer is back this half term, running until November 2, You can order one children's main meal for £1 from their "Smaller Bites or Bigger Appetites" menu when you buy a full-priced adult main course from the main menu. To take advantage of this offer, you need to download and register on the Harvester app , or sign up to their mailing list.

Some restaurants have regular free meals offers for children, not just during school holidays.

Brewer's Fayre, The Swallow, Ipswich: This restaurant is next to a Premier Inn, and offers free breakfasts for up to two children aged 15 and under per adult buying a full £9.50 Premier Inn breakfast, until 10.30am.

Beefeater, Oyster Reach, Bourne Hill: Also attached to a Premier Inn, this restaurant again offers free breakfasts for up to two children aged 15 and under per adult buying a full £9.50 Premier Inn breakfast.

Morrisons Cafe, Sproughton Road: At all Morrisons cafes, children can eat for free after 3pm. You can buy one free meal from the kids' menu with an adult meal priced £4.50 or more. The child's meal includes a piece of fruit and Tropicana orange or apple drink or bottle of water.

Asda Cafe, Goddard Road: As with the Morrisons offer, this also applies after 3pm from Monday to Friday. A child can eat free when you spend £4 in the cafe. Free baby food pouches are also available with any purchase.

Do you run a restaurant which has "eat free" or special price offers for children? Email us with the details.