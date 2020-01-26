From a roller derby to stage shows - 9 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Looking for ideas for entertainment and activities this weekend? Here are suggestions for things to do around the area - ranging from stage shows to a Scottish-themed party for Burns night and watching a roller derby.

Suffolk Roller derby double header meeting, Inspire Suffolk, Lindbergh Road, Ipswich, Saturday, January 25, 2.30-7pm

If you're looking for some sporting entertainment with a difference, you can go and see two games in Suffolk's Roller Derby League. The games are Suffolk Bees vs Portsmouth B, starting at 2.45pm, and and Suffolk Men vs East Anglia Mash-up, starting at 4.45 pm. Admission is free, and there will also be a bake sale and merchandise stands.

D-Day Darlings, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, Sunday, January 26, 3pm

Britain's Got Talent finalists of 2018 The D-Day Darlings arrive in Felixstowe this weekend on their tour. Their show, The Songs That Won the War, features songs by The Andrews Sisters, Vera Lynn, Gracie Fields and many others. The cast will wear a series of authentic costumes, and perform against a backdrop of original film footage of life and events from the era. For more details and to book tickets, visit the website.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, Friday, January 24 to Saturday, December 25, 7.30pm, and children's show, Saturday 3pm

The Showstoppers land in Bury this weekend with their blend of comedy and musical theatre. The multi-talented cast create a new musical comedy from scratch at each performance of this award- winning show, taking audience suggestions and turning them into a hilarious song and dance performance. The show is suitable for ages 14 plus, and there are only limited tickets still available for the Saturday performance. There is also an improvised children's matinee on Saturday afternoon. For more details and to book, see the theatre's website.

Lavenham Farmers' Market, Lavenham Village Hall, Sunday, January 26, 10am to 1.30pm

Hundreds of people visit this popular market every month, with produce for sale including fresh fruit and vegetables, local bread, Suffolk beef, pork, lamb and venison, home baked cakes, local eggs, jams, pates and chutneys. There is also a farmers' cafe with a range of refreshments. Admission and parking are free.

First Whitton Wombles litter pick, Meredith Road, Ipswich, Saturday, January 25, 12.30-2pm

If it's your New Year's resolution to clear up your home area, this could be the event for you. A new group is launching on Saturday, and will meet up at Al's Cafe from 12.30 to set out at 1pm and carry out a litter pick in the surrounding area, including parts of Shakespeare Road, Old Norwich Road, Whitton recreation ground and Spenser Road. Jason Alexander of Rubbish Walks and Ipswich Wombles is supporting the group and will be joining them for their first pick.

Five Star Swing - Hits from the Blitz, Quay Theatre, Sudbury, Sunday, January 26, 5pm

Sounds of the 1940s take centre stage in this music show, which includes the songs of Dame Vera Lynn and Glenn Miller. The show has been staged at the Leicester Square Theatre in London, and features Simone from the latter days of the Ivy Benson Orchestra plus Chris Smith (Jnr), composer and arranger for Glenn Miller's Brother, Herb and the BBC Radio Big Band. For more information and tickets, visit the website.

Suffolk Mind event, John Lewis, Ipswich, Saturday, January 25, 12-2pm

Suffolk Mind will be at John Lewis on Saturday to launch their Charity of the Year partnership, and will be talking about their services as well as organising craft activities for children. Tanin their friendly dragon will also be there to meet everyone.

Shuckmanay Scottish themed party, The Kingfisher, Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, Saturday, January 25, 7.30pm until late

It's Burns Night on Saturday, and Black Shuck MCC are organising their annual Scottish-themed party at the Kingfisher. The event will include a buffet, live music from The Kingsmen and a charity raffle. Children are welcome. Admission is £5 on the door.

Aladdin, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, until February 1, times vary

It's not too late to catch the rock'n'roll panto, which has become an annual institution, but you will have to hurry. Some tickets are left for performances this weekend, including a late 9pm showing on Friday. This rocking version of the classic tale includes more than 20 classic songs performed live by the actor-musicians. For details and to book, visit the theatre's website.