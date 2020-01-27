Drumming sensation Nandi takes stage in Bowie tribute concert - at age of 9

Nandi Bushell on the drums. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Nine-year-old Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has proved her talent yet again - playing at a London music venue in a David Bowie tribute concert.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nandi, a pupil at St Margaret's School, tweeted yesterday: "Wow wow wow! Last night I rocked out at 02 Shepherds Bush Empire in London with the @BowieTour."

Her tweet included a clip showcasing her amazing high-energy drumming.

So much talent on stage last night in London: Mr Hudson, Kristina O'Connor, Kevin Armstrong, Clare Hirst, Mike Garson, Nandi Bushell, Carmine Rojas, Alan Childs, Corey Glover, Sass Jordan, Simon Westbrook, Gerry Leonard. Photo: Marilyn Kingwell #abowiecelebration #bowie2020 pic.twitter.com/FtVFlauLSa — A Bowie Celebration (@BowieTour) January 26, 2020

The Bowie Celebration tour features key musicians from David Bowie's bands from across the decades, performing an evening of Bowie's songs.

In her tweet, Nandi thanked pianist Mike Garson for inviting her to jam, and added: "It was incredible!"

Nandi with her dad John Bushell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nandi with her dad John Bushell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The tour's Twitter feed posted a photo of all the musicians on stage, including Nandi, commenting: "So much talent on stage last night in London."

The youngster previously hit the headlines last month when she appeared on the popular Ellen DeGeneres TV show, in what she described as her "best day ever".

In her appearance on the show, Nandi performed Nirvana's In Bloom, receiving rapturous applause from the audience. She also spoke about Beatle Ringo Starr, who inspired her to take up drumming when she was just five years old.

Nandi appeared in an Argos advert at Christmas, drumming a Simple Minds track, after previously appearing in an ad for John Lewis at Christmas 2018.

She is also a social media star, with more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. Nandi has had posts shared by System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian and has performed alongside four-time Grammy Award winning musician Lenny Kravitz.