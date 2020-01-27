E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drumming sensation Nandi takes stage in Bowie tribute concert - at age of 9

PUBLISHED: 09:58 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 27 January 2020

Nandi Bushell on the drums. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi Bushell on the drums. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Nine-year-old Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has proved her talent yet again - playing at a London music venue in a David Bowie tribute concert.

Nandi, a pupil at St Margaret's School, tweeted yesterday: "Wow wow wow! Last night I rocked out at 02 Shepherds Bush Empire in London with the @BowieTour."

Her tweet included a clip showcasing her amazing high-energy drumming.

The Bowie Celebration tour features key musicians from David Bowie's bands from across the decades, performing an evening of Bowie's songs.

In her tweet, Nandi thanked pianist Mike Garson for inviting her to jam, and added: "It was incredible!"

Nandi with her dad John Bushell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi with her dad John Bushell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The tour's Twitter feed posted a photo of all the musicians on stage, including Nandi, commenting: "So much talent on stage last night in London."

The youngster previously hit the headlines last month when she appeared on the popular Ellen DeGeneres TV show, in what she described as her "best day ever".

In her appearance on the show, Nandi performed Nirvana's In Bloom, receiving rapturous applause from the audience. She also spoke about Beatle Ringo Starr, who inspired her to take up drumming when she was just five years old.

Nandi appeared in an Argos advert at Christmas, drumming a Simple Minds track, after previously appearing in an ad for John Lewis at Christmas 2018.

She is also a social media star, with more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. Nandi has had posts shared by System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian and has performed alongside four-time Grammy Award winning musician Lenny Kravitz.

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Places like Ipswich, I have good memories’... 3x World Champ Pedersen on racing again at Foxhall in 2020...

Foxhall Stadium 2006 and Ipswich's Robert Miskowiak (red) and Eastbourne's Nicki Pedersen (green) battle for the lead Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent Millwall move

Bartosz Bialkowski is joining Millwall in a permanent deal. Picture Pagepix

Drumming sensation Nandi takes stage in Bowie tribute concert - at age of 9

Nandi Bushell on the drums. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is there a future for key Bosch factory site and its workers after 135 staff laid off?

Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket when it was still operational Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk’s work on 2,000 potholes comes under fire

Suffolk Highways is dealing with nearly 2,000 potholes across the county. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24