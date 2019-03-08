Everything you need to know about Briarbank Brewery's gin festival

Cheers! The fifth Briarbank Brewery Gin Festival is taking place from September 27 to September 29, 2019. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY Briarbank Brewery

There are more than 90 gins to sample at the Briarbank Brewery's end of summer gin festival this weekend in Ipswich.

The fifth Briarbank Gin Festival takes place over the weekend of September 27 to 29, featuring gins from 90 distilleries from across the UK and beyond. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

The brewery, close to the Waterfront in Fore Street, is hosting its fifth gin festival in the marquee lounge bar, from Friday, September 27 through to Sunday, September 29.

The festival celebrates the produce of local distilleries and others from across the UK and beyond and gives gin enthusiasts the chance to sample the various types on offer around the world.

Here's what you need to know:

- Admission is free

- There are more than 90 gins to try

- Prices range from £5 to £7 a shot, including the tonic

- The festival runs from 5pm to midnight on Friday, from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 11pm Sunday

- The Briarbank Brewery is on the corner of Fore Street, behind Isaacs on the Quay

Throughout the weekend there will also be live music with Jax & Co playing on Friday, the Legendary Swordsman Band on Saturday and on Sunday Rockola-Rockets Rockabilly Band will take the stage.

Robert Lewis-Pyke, the master brewer at Briarbank, said: "This is our fifth gin festival and our second this year. We've put together a great selection of over 90 gins to sample, all available under one roof, and we'll be recommending a garnish and tonic to perfectly complement the notes of the gin itself.

"Entry to our gin festival is completely free and it's a great opportunity for our guests to sample a range of new tastes, to learn a bit about them and to enjoy our live music line up while they're at it. We'll still be serving our wide range of drinks and hand-crafted ales in our first-floor bar as well."

The Briarbank Brewing Company is a micro-brewery established in May 2013.