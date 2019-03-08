E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Everything you need to know about Briarbank Brewery's gin festival

PUBLISHED: 10:41 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 26 September 2019

Cheers! The fifth Briarbank Brewery Gin Festival is taking place from September 27 to September 29, 2019. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

Cheers! The fifth Briarbank Brewery Gin Festival is taking place from September 27 to September 29, 2019. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

Briarbank Brewery

There are more than 90 gins to sample at the Briarbank Brewery's end of summer gin festival this weekend in Ipswich.

The fifth Briarbank Gin Festival takes place over the weekend of September 27 to 29, featuring gins from 90 distilleries from across the UK and beyond. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERYThe fifth Briarbank Gin Festival takes place over the weekend of September 27 to 29, featuring gins from 90 distilleries from across the UK and beyond. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

The brewery, close to the Waterfront in Fore Street, is hosting its fifth gin festival in the marquee lounge bar, from Friday, September 27 through to Sunday, September 29.

The festival celebrates the produce of local distilleries and others from across the UK and beyond and gives gin enthusiasts the chance to sample the various types on offer around the world.

Here's what you need to know:

- Admission is free

Cheers! The fifth Briarbank Brewery Gin Festival is taking place from September 27 to September 29, 2019. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERYCheers! The fifth Briarbank Brewery Gin Festival is taking place from September 27 to September 29, 2019. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

- There are more than 90 gins to try

- Prices range from £5 to £7 a shot, including the tonic

You may also want to watch:

- The festival runs from 5pm to midnight on Friday, from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 11pm Sunday

- The Briarbank Brewery is on the corner of Fore Street, behind Isaacs on the Quay

Throughout the weekend there will also be live music with Jax & Co playing on Friday, the Legendary Swordsman Band on Saturday and on Sunday Rockola-Rockets Rockabilly Band will take the stage.

Robert Lewis-Pyke, the master brewer at Briarbank, said: "This is our fifth gin festival and our second this year. We've put together a great selection of over 90 gins to sample, all available under one roof, and we'll be recommending a garnish and tonic to perfectly complement the notes of the gin itself.

"Entry to our gin festival is completely free and it's a great opportunity for our guests to sample a range of new tastes, to learn a bit about them and to enjoy our live music line up while they're at it. We'll still be serving our wide range of drinks and hand-crafted ales in our first-floor bar as well."

The Briarbank Brewing Company is a micro-brewery established in May 2013.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sandy Martin will fight Ipswich again – now five candidates in race to be MP

Sandy Martin will be standing again at the next general election in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Cider fans - put this date in your diary

There will be puppet shows, live music and storytelling

Over 50 calls received after renewed appeal into Victoria Hall murder

Vicky Hall, who was murdered after being abducted from Trimley St Mary Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Classic American cars and iconic school bus on display at vintage car show at Stonham Barns

The American Car Show will be attracting the crowds at Stonham Barns putting vintage vehicles on display along with appearances by Uncle Sam and rockbilly act the Blazin' Aces Photo:Stonham Barns
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists