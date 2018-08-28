Partly Cloudy

Red Rose Chain sends Alice back into Wonderland for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:44 10 December 2018

Alice in Wonderland is the lively and, at times, wonderfully surreal Christmas show from Red Rose Chain for 2018 Photo: Bill Jackson

Alice in Wonderland is the lively and, at times, wonderfully surreal Christmas show from Red Rose Chain for 2018 Photo: Bill Jackson

Archant

Alice in Wonderland is not an obvious choice for Christmas but, as Wayne Savage found out, it provides fun-filled alternative to pantomime

Alice in Wonderland is the lively and, at times, wonderfully surreal Christmas show from Red Rose Chain for 2018 Photo: Bill JacksonAlice in Wonderland is the lively and, at times, wonderfully surreal Christmas show from Red Rose Chain for 2018 Photo: Bill Jackson

Alice in Wonderland, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, until December 31

Regional theatre has found itself in the spotlight of late. There’s no better advertisement for the treasures to be found outside of London than this joyous adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic.

Director Joanna Carrick has stuck closely to the original tale, given to the original Alice as a Christmas gift in the late 1800s. The show’s look and feel, designed with producer David Newborn and choreographer Katy Frost, is inspired by Sir John Tenniel’s original drawings.

It’s not as Christmassy as last year’s The Elves and The Shoemaker or, say The Magic Fishbone; swapping seasonal sentiment for a tremendously trippy tumble down the rabbit hole.

Alice in Wonderland is the lively and, at times, wonderfully surreal Christmas show from Red Rose Chain for 2018 Photo: Bill JacksonAlice in Wonderland is the lively and, at times, wonderfully surreal Christmas show from Red Rose Chain for 2018 Photo: Bill Jackson

While not a pantomime - this is an adaptation of a classic – and the cast has plenty of fun with the audience.

At one point I found myself on stage facing trial for stealing the Red Queen’s tarts. There’s some slapstick, a sing-along, surreal swordfights... it sounds cliche but there truly is something for everyone. There’s even a Brexit joke and there was something awfully familiar about Humpty Dumpty.

The play hits every beat fans of the original would expect, although not always in the way you’d anticipate. The entertaining recital of Carroll’s nonsense poem Jabberwocky - included in Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There - is just one example.

His work is perfect fodder for Carrick, who takes the writer’s already madcap premise and runs with it; adding perfectly timed flourishes to breathe new life into the well-worn story.

The casting is perfect.

Darren Latham is as delightful in a multitude of roles here as he was in last year’s Elves. Lawrence Russell, excellent in The Importance of Being Earnest and Happy Idiot’s Not Lady Chatterley’s Lover, embraced one crazy character after another with ease.

It’s the latter’s Earnest and Chatterley cohort Leonie Spilsbury who drives this show. Never off stage, she brings charm, comedic timing, warmth and an exuberance of energy that in other people’s hands could become tiring.

Don’t be late getting your tickets.

Wayne Savage

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

14:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Opinion Why do we love a pantomime so much?

26 minutes ago Liz Nice
Helen McDermott and John Mangan in Sleeping Beauty at Gorleston

Liz Nice went to Gorleston Pavilion Theatre to see Sleeping Beauty and discovered the answer

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

15:01 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Ipswich pupils highlight plastic problem with recycled Christmas tree

36 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The tree is made up of over 1000 bottles Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Students at a school in Ipswich have been raising awareness of the problems of plastic this festive season but creating a huge Christmas tree with a difference.

Council lost £91,000 in market rent during the Ipswich Cornhill rebuild

46 minutes ago Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street after work began on the Cornhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Council’s support for the town’s market while the Cornhill was being rebuilt has cost the authority £91,000, new figures show.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

A Suffolk college’s pioneering innovation park will be built by the students, for the students

16:54 Jessica Hill
Douglas Field, Chair of New Anglia LEP and Sarah Bowers, Project Manager for the project at the launch of the Milburn Innovation Park project

A project which is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK will see students get first hand experience of the construction industry, without having to leave the comfort of their college campus.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
