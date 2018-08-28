Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

Everything we know about Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in Ipswich

Next week Suffolk-star Ed Sheeran launches his 54-date world tour - which ends here in Ipswich over August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Shape of You singer will play three nights in Brazil with the first taking place on Wednesday, February 13.

From there he will travel to neighbouring Uruguay and Paraguay before heading to South Africa.

His tour takes him to Asia and Europe before he arrives back in the UK to play Leeds ahead of his homecoming gig at Chantry Park, Ipswich.

His first Ipswich date is Friday, August 23 and the finale takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

The stage is set in Chantry Park at previous concert

There might be more than six months to go but ‘Sheerios’ will be keen to start planning their night. We have broken down everything we know so far for you here.

When?

Fans will descend on Ipswich on August 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Standing tickets are still available for August 25 and 26 and can be brought from Ed Sheeran’s official website.

Ed Sheeran is performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich in August.

Tickets cost £82.50 and fans can buy a maximum of eight tickets for the event.

What time?

On all four dates the gates will open at 4pm, the concert is then expected to finish at 10.30pm.

How many people will attend?

Ed Sheeran.

The Ipswich venue has the capacity to hold between 40,000 45,000 people so those attending on the sold out dates can expect quite a crowd.

To put this into perspective, the capacity at Portman Road is 31,300 while the O2 holds 20,000.

Where can I park?

Ipswich Borough Council are currently working on a comprehensive travel plan for the four-day extravaganza.

The spokesman said of the plan: “This will cover both parking and public transport to minimise inconvenience to nearby residents while helping concert-goers get to the park quickly and safely. But we can confirm that there will only be parking in the park for blue badge holders.”

Despite not being able to park at the venue there are still a number of options available for you including town centre parking, private drive way parking, and the Suffolk One car park. Read the options in more details here.

Who is the support act?

The Darkness, who are from Lowestoft, will be accompanying Ed Sheeran for his Ipswich dates.

The group arebest known for their ‘I believe in a thing called love’ track.

The band wrote on twitter: “We’re happy to announce we’ll be appearing with fellow Suffolk gentleman Ed Sheeran on his UK dates! Many thanks for inviting us along! “

Where can I stay after?

If you are hoping to stay in a hotel after the concert and haven’t yet booked you need to act fast.

Pentahotel in Ipswich sold out for all four dates moments after Ed’s gigs were announced.

The Premier Inn Quayside in Ipswich has availability for you to stay on Friday night but is fully booked for the rest of the dates.

Novotel in Ipswich has availability across the bank holiday weekend and prices range from £122 to £204 per night.

Easyhotel has space on Friday, Sunday and Monday with prices varying from £42.99 to £154.99.

Travelodge Ipswich is currently charging £171.50 on the Friday, £193.50 on Sunday and £120.50 for the Monday.

There are also a few options for the dates on Airbnb.

