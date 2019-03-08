Sunshine and Showers

Will there be a 'secret act' at this year's Latitude Festival - and who could it be?

PUBLISHED: 11:58 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 19 July 2019

Liam Gallagher played a secret set at Latitude 2018 Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant

Anticipation is building around whether there will be a 'secret act' at Latitude Festival this year - and who it could be.

Ed Sheeran played surprize sets at Latitude in 2015 and 2016 Picture:BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIREEd Sheeran played surprize sets at Latitude in 2015 and 2016 Picture:BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Although the line-up for the popular Suffolk music festival is released months before the big event, festival organisers often have a few tricks up their sleeve.

Previous Latitude Festivals have seen huge acts play secret gigs in front of relatively small crowds, performing off the main programme.

Last year's secret act was Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

The first festival goers heard of his visit to Henham Park was when the star tweeted a picture of a 'Welcome to Suffolk' sign, with the message "Lovely, this time of year, so I hear."

In 2015 Ed Sheeran played a surprise set to more than 1,000 fans in the iArena deep in the Latitude Woods.

He returned on the Sunday to play the 'Other Voices Stage' to an 80-strong audience.

The Suffolk superstar returned the next year, taking to the BBC 6 Music stage with his acoustic guitar.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke played a surprise late set at the iArena in 2015, later joining headliners Portishead in the Obelisk Arena.

Rudimental was a secret act in 2014, playing a special set at the Obelisk Arena.

Sir Tom Jones has also played an off-diary gig at the festival.

The Welsh legend played a set on the woods on the Thursday night of 2010's festival, later performing a spectacular set in the Obelisk Area.

