Art Eat Festival dazzles crowds on Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 22 September 2019

The Suffolk School of Samba got the crowds dancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Waterfront was overrun with fantastic sights and smells as the first-ever ArtEat festival came to the town.

Tallulah Goodtimes was one of a clutch of DJs performing at the Art Eat festival this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTallulah Goodtimes was one of a clutch of DJs performing at the Art Eat festival this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event dominated the waterfront, stretching from live music and DJs close to the DanceEast studio near Stoke Bridge, all the way to the University of Suffolk and the Cult Cafe, with food stalls dotted throughout the art installations.

Visitors fully embraced the spirit of the free festival, with people dancing along to live music and revelling in the colourful parade by the Suffolk School of Samba.

Art workshops also let people get hands-on creatively - with co-organisers Iona Hodgson and Daisy Lees hoping the event will make art more accessible to the public in Suffolk and provide a platform for local artists.

Co-organiser Iona Hodgson in action on the Saturday of the festival, which took over the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCo-organiser Iona Hodgson in action on the Saturday of the festival, which took over the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murals along the Waterfront and nearby streets have been designed and installed by national artists working with local youth organisations to create a permanent monument to the festival, described by organisers as "a gift to the town."

The next event is planned for 2021.

