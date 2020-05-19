Look out for new mural coming to Ipswich Waterfront

Iona Hodgson and Daisy Lees - organisers of ArtEat - who have just got funding for a new mural for the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Waterfront will be getting some colourful new artwork later this summer thanks to National Lottery funding awarded to the team behind the Art Eat festival which transformed the area around DanceEast and the WineRack building with its vibrant public art last year.

The artist Evewright who will be guiding work on the new mural. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The artist Evewright who will be guiding work on the new mural. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The mural is being funded as a community project run by Ipswich-based community interest company Art Eat Events. The mural will join the four existing murals designed and painted last year by young people.

The grant of £10,000 was awarded by The National Lottery Community Fund gained for Art Eat by Arts La’Olam.

Co-organiser Daisy Lees said: “We’re committed to local people and local issues and we’re really excited to have gained the funding for this project at this time. The workshops will be an inspiring activity online and the mural painting sessions will be something to look forward to”

With the effects of Coronavirus upper most in people’s minds and the strong community spirit generated by the response to the pandemic, the theme of the mural is going to be Heroes.

Evewright's Stop Loan Sharks Mural from last year's ArtEat festival Photo: Evewright Evewright's Stop Loan Sharks Mural from last year's ArtEat festival Photo: Evewright

The project will be led by the artist Evewright, who worked on some of last year’s murals, and will be designed and painted by Ipswich youngsters in collaboration with local youth and community organisations: Swerve Sunday Ipswich, 4YP Suffolk Young People’s Health Project, Catch 22, Future Female Society, Ipswich Community Media, South Street Kids, Outreach Youth, Staying Close, Out Loud Music, Karibu, Rock Paper Scissors as well as Suffolk Libraries and Ipswich & Colchester Museum Service

Evewright will deliver four online workshop sessions in June from his studio in Essex via video link where ideas for the new mural will be developed together with young people in Ipswich. The theme for the mural will be Heroes & Power, inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther film and in association with a Power of Stories exhibition which could take place at Christchurch Mansion in 2021. The mural will be painted in Ipswich by the artist, workshop participants, and members of the wider community in July and social distancing measures will be in place, if still required at that time.

“We are excited about working with the museum and young people in Ipswich to create another mural for the town and brighten up the urban spaces around the waterfront,” said co-director Iona Hodgson.

She said that because of social distancing and changing lockdown restrictions all timings with regard to events have to be fluid. The artwork can be created by allowing individuals to work on specified areas at separate times and therefore work safely.

For more information please visit www.arteatfestival.com