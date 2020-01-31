Live music fund announced to support grassroots venues and artists

Arts Council England has announced fresh support for independent music venues at Ipswich's Smokehouse.

The Arts Council launched its £1.5million Supporting Grassroots Live Music fund in May last year, and this week as part of Independent Venue Week pledged a further £1.5m.

The fund helps replace old equipment, support promoters and booking and aid accessibility for fans and performers alike.

The council unveiled the latest wave at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which has already benefitted from Arts Council cash to promote local artists.

Smokehouse owner Joe Bailey said: "We are so pleased to hear of the extension of this fund.

"It provides incredible opportunities for venues and hard-working and ambitious promoters across the UK to build and strengthen scenes and attract bigger audiences.

"The fund is particularly important in supporting live music in places such as Ipswich which suffers from a lack of live music infrastructure."

