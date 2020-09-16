E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk talent is celebrated in online festival

PUBLISHED: 17:46 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 16 September 2020

Chris Green, chair of the Ipswich Arts Association, which is staging Arts in Celebration, an online showcase for Suffolk talent. Picture: GEOFF ROGERS

Chris Green, chair of the Ipswich Arts Association, which is staging Arts in Celebration, an online showcase for Suffolk talent. Picture: GEOFF ROGERS

A diverse array of Suffolk creativity and talent will be showcased at the end of September thanks to a new online initiative by the Ipswich Arts Association.

Lanai Collis-Phillips, volunteer for Women Against Sexual Exploitation and Violence Speak UP (WASSUP) project. WASSUP will be taking part in Arts in Celebration Picture: LANAI COLLIS-PHILLIPSLanai Collis-Phillips, volunteer for Women Against Sexual Exploitation and Violence Speak UP (WASSUP) project. WASSUP will be taking part in Arts in Celebration Picture: LANAI COLLIS-PHILLIPS

Arts in Celebration is a celebration of the arts in Suffolk and comprises more than a day’s worth of videos, most of them written, performed and recorded during the current lockdown. This virtual festival of Suffolk talent will feature music from bands, choirs, ensembles and solo performances; drama and dance; poetry and the spoken word and the visual arts.

The digital performances will be made available free of charge via Ipswich Arts Association’s website from September 27 and will run until the end of October.

Ipswich Arts Association secretary Mary Odam, who is helping to curate the event, said: “We have been amazed by the response from the artistic community here in Suffolk. We have received over seven hours of video performances from musicians, writers, dancers as well as contributions from visual artists. I am busy putting it all together at the moment and can’t wait for the September 27.”

Christopher Green, Ipswich Arts Association chairman, said the Arts in Celebration online festival would also be supporting the Ipswich Mayor’s charities. Links to the Mayor’s charities will be available on the website for anyone who wishes to make a donation.

He added: “This is an exciting initiative which will showcase online local and regional talent and bring art and performance to audiences deprived of such during this difficult time.”

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry said: “I am very pleased to support the Ipswich Arts Association and I am greatly looking forward to their splendid showcase, Arts in Celebration, and it will be made available to the widest possible audience.

“The Association has very kindly committed itself to recognise my mayoral charities and will be inviting donations for them throughout the festival.

“The young people who take part in the WASSUP and We Are Patrick groups at Volunteering Matters in Ipswich have been very busy throughout the recent challenging period and I have seen their amazing work, telling the stories of their own experience, teaching younger children and empowering themselves and their peers.

“I will greatly enjoy introducing and sharing their ambitions to change their world through youth social action with the IAA community.”

