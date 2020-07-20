Second Autism & ADHD online music festival will have even bigger line-up

Singer-songwriter Barny Holmes appeared on The Voice Picture: AUTISM & ADHD ONLINE FESTIVAL AUTISM & ADHD ONLINE FESTIVAL

An online music festival is being held in aid of people living with autism and ADHD, with an even bigger line-up.

Funk and soul singer Vania Lima Picture: AUTISM & ADHD ONLINE FESTIVAL Funk and soul singer Vania Lima Picture: AUTISM & ADHD ONLINE FESTIVAL

Singer-songwriter Barny Holmes, who featured in The Voice and was mentored by Jessie J, is in the line-up, along with Vania Lima, Honey & the Bear and a number of other leading local musicians and bands.

House DJ Samira will be taking part in the Autism & ADHD online music festival Picture: RAINBOW PHOTOGRAPHY House DJ Samira will be taking part in the Autism & ADHD online music festival Picture: RAINBOW PHOTOGRAPHY

Daniel Lee Harvey has arranged a second event for social enterprise Autism & ADHD, based in Suffolk, after a successful event in May.

Singer-songwriter Connor Adams will be taking part in the festival Picture: AUTISM & ADHD ONLINE FESTIVAL Singer-songwriter Connor Adams will be taking part in the festival Picture: AUTISM & ADHD ONLINE FESTIVAL

The first festival was watched by people around the world via online streaming, and organisers have received feedback praising its inclusivity.

Daniel said: “The day aims to offer something for everybody. I’m really looking forward to it and, as for all of the acts, I’m so grateful for their involvement.

“Not only are they helping us come together as a community, but they are also enabling our clients to have the opportunity to experience live music within an environment they are comfortable in and can control on a sensory level. That in itself is magic.”

The festival, on August 2, will run from 2.30pm to 8.15pm. The line-up and timings for the festival are: 2.30pm Connor Adams; 3pm Dusky Sunday; 4pm Honey & The Bear; 4.30pm Alwyne; 5pm Curtis Culley; 5.30pm Briti$h; 6pm Barny Holmes; 6.30pm Adam and the Hellcats; 7pm Vania Lima; 7.30pm DJ Samira Henawy. For more details on the festival and to stream it, visit the page here.

The first festival was in aid of Autism & ADHD’s helpline, smashing its target. The new one will support the EmPowHER programme, under the cohort of Autism & ADHD and supported by UK Youth & British Red Cross, which works with local girls and is raising funds towards a memorial garden for people in Ipswich who have lost loved ones due to coronavirus. Visit their GoFundMe page here.