Baby and toddler show coming to Ipswich

Lou & Boo, Little Cherubs Children’s Wear and Gold Unicorn Clothing will all have stalls at a show dedicated to bumps, babies and toddlers this weekend.

The Baby and Toddler Show comes to Trinity Park on Sunday and will run from 10am to 3pm each day.

There will be a magical visit from Princess Beauty who will be meeting and greeting young visitors and posing for photos.

Goody bags containing bottle samples from MAM UK, a magazine from The Green Parent, and food pouches from Little Freddie will be given to the first 250 customers through the doors.

A number of exhibitors will be selling their cute clothes, guests can expect to see items from Lou & Boo, Little Cherubs Children's Wear and Gold Unicorn Clothing.

There will be lots of other stalls including Mini First Aid Suffolk where you can learn key skills, Lucy Lockets which offers elegant personalised jewellery and a tropic skin care ambassador so mum gets a treat too.