Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Baby and toddler show coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:09 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 25 April 2019

A baby and toddler show is coming to Trinity Park Picture: THE MARKET FOR MUMS

A baby and toddler show is coming to Trinity Park Picture: THE MARKET FOR MUMS

Archant

Lou & Boo, Little Cherubs Children’s Wear and Gold Unicorn Clothing will all have stalls at a show dedicated to bumps, babies and toddlers this weekend.

The Baby and Toddler Show comes to Trinity Park on Sunday and will run from 10am to 3pm each day.

There will be a magical visit from Princess Beauty who will be meeting and greeting young visitors and posing for photos.

Goody bags containing bottle samples from MAM UK, a magazine from The Green Parent, and food pouches from Little Freddie will be given to the first 250 customers through the doors.

You may also want to watch:

A number of exhibitors will be selling their cute clothes, guests can expect to see items from Lou & Boo, Little Cherubs Children's Wear and Gold Unicorn Clothing.

There will be lots of other stalls including Mini First Aid Suffolk where you can learn key skills, Lucy Lockets which offers elegant personalised jewellery and a tropic skin care ambassador so mum gets a treat too.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How London youngsters are groomed to deal drugs in Suffolk and Essex

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Soldier fined for drunken outburst at Cardinal Park

The incident took place at Subway in Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT

M&S customers to cut up loyalty cards in protest as store closes

Marks and Spencer, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Were you at these events 35 years ago?

Some of the cute dogs that were particpating in the dog show Picture: OWEN HINES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists