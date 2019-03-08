Have we snapped you tracking down a bargain at the Preloved Kilo event?
PUBLISHED: 22:14 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:36 31 March 2019
ELLA WILKINSON
Hundreds of savvy savers spent their Sunday afternoon scavenging through vintage goods - take a look through our gallery to see if you can recognise them.
The return of the Ipswich Preloved Kilo event proved to be a raging success with hundreds of people leaving with basketfuls of clothing.
By 9.30am a queue of more than 30 eager customers stood outside the Corn Exchange waiting for the venue to open its doors - despite it not starting until 10am.
30 minutes into the event there had already been more than 50 bargain hunters try to sniff out a good deal at the venue.
Adidas jackets, Vans trainers and animal print clothing were among the many items which were flying off the shelves.
A few shoppers stopped to show off the items they were putting in their basket, if you recognise them make sure you share this article with them.