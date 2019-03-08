Sunshine and Showers

Have we snapped you tracking down a bargain at the Preloved Kilo event?

PUBLISHED: 22:14 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:36 31 March 2019

Can you spot yourself at the Preloved Vintage Kilo event that was in Ipswich this Sunday? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Can you spot yourself at the Preloved Vintage Kilo event that was in Ipswich this Sunday? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

ELLA WILKINSON

Hundreds of savvy savers spent their Sunday afternoon scavenging through vintage goods - take a look through our gallery to see if you can recognise them.

Xenia Anderson trying on some shades at the Preloved Vintage event in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSONXenia Anderson trying on some shades at the Preloved Vintage event in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The return of the Ipswich Preloved Kilo event proved to be a raging success with hundreds of people leaving with basketfuls of clothing.

By 9.30am a queue of more than 30 eager customers stood outside the Corn Exchange waiting for the venue to open its doors - despite it not starting until 10am.

30 minutes into the event there had already been more than 50 bargain hunters try to sniff out a good deal at the venue.

Suzanne Chung is modelling a stylish fur coat at the event Picture: ELLA WILKINSONSuzanne Chung is modelling a stylish fur coat at the event Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Adidas jackets, Vans trainers and animal print clothing were among the many items which were flying off the shelves.

A few shoppers stopped to show off the items they were putting in their basket, if you recognise them make sure you share this article with them.

Heather Curbison, Louisa Woolmore, Lauren Oastler trying on colourful frocks Picture: ELLA WILKINSONHeather Curbison, Louisa Woolmore, Lauren Oastler trying on colourful frocks Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Can you spot yourself at the Preloved Vintage Kilo event that was in Ipswich this Sunday? Picture: ELLA WILKINSONCan you spot yourself at the Preloved Vintage Kilo event that was in Ipswich this Sunday? Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A dress has caught Anna Baria's eye Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA dress has caught Anna Baria's eye Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Nicole Prater and Lauren Blaney were getting stuck into the search Picture: ELLA WILKINSONNicole Prater and Lauren Blaney were getting stuck into the search Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Dominic Begijn, Sebastiaan Von Pruijissen, Julian Stammers and Erik Van Der Wiel at the Preloved Vintage Kilo event that was in Ipswich on Sunday Picture: ELLA WILKINSONDominic Begijn, Sebastiaan Von Pruijissen, Julian Stammers and Erik Van Der Wiel at the Preloved Vintage Kilo event that was in Ipswich on Sunday Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Lea Liedloff checking herself out in the mirror with her glasses Picture: ELLA WILKINSONLea Liedloff checking herself out in the mirror with her glasses Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

