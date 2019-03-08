Gallery

What bargains can I pick up today at the Kilo Sale?

Find out what you can get your hands on at the Preloved Kilo Ipswich event

Adidas jackets, Vans trainers and animal print clothing are some of the many items which are currently flying off the shelves at the Ipswich Preloved Kilo event.

Savvy savers lined the streets of Ipswich this morning as they waited outside the Corn Exchange for the Preloved Kilo sale to open its doors.

By 9.30am a queue of more than 30 eager customers stood outside the venue - despite it not starting until 10am.

By 10.30am the event had already had more than 50 bargain hunters scavenge their way through the vintage goods.

But how does it work?

The price of each item is determined by how much it weighs so there are a number of scales around the venue so you can keep tabs of your total.

If you manage to find a kilo worth of clothing to take home it will cost £15. But if just one item steals your heart a price board is located by the scales. If your product weighs a small 0.05kg it will cost 75p, if it is 0.2kg that will be £3, and a 0.35kg product will be £5.25 and so on. A picture of the price plan is included in this article for you to check out. The organisers understand that coats might send the scales off the chart therefore all coats are billed at £15.

So, what did we find when we had a mingle?

Adidas Jackets -

If you wanted to pick up a brand new Adidas Jacket you would be looking at spending anything in the region of £30-£70. Instead, you can land yourself a preloved one for less than a quarter of the high street price. There is currently a whole rack dedicated to branded sports jackets at the hall in a variety of colours, styles and designs.

A leopard print coat -

It is no secret that animal print is hot right now - so it isn’t surprising that this leopard print coat was the first thing to grab my eye.

The coat, which was made in the USA by the brand American Signature, can be picked up today for just £15. It is very thick and heavy so the lucky owner will be extremely cosy as well as a trend setter.

Animal print Vans -

Following on with the trend are these gorgeous red Vans covered in cheetah print.

The bold shoes which would normally cost you £60 are only £2.25 at the Preloved event. They are bound to make you walk with confidence.

Tartan look skirt -

One of the gems for the day in my eyes was this mid length green tartan style skirt. It is smart enough to be warn with tights for work or an item you can pop on when you have a special occasion to attend.

The skirt was made by Australian fashion label Roxanne - another perk of this vintage event is they buy their stock internationally so you will be introduced to brands you have never heard of.

Mermaid top -

The sale has something for everyone so if you are after something a bit more quirky you won’t be disappointed.

I was really drawn to this top as the pattern reminded me of a mermaid tail, the circles and shine almost look scaly. This item will be a real head turner for whoever is lucky enough to get their hands on it first at the event.

