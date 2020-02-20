From Jurassic Park dinosaurs to the Batmobile: new Cosplay event brings movie props to Ipswich

The Jurrasic Park T-Rex will be appearing at the Capcon event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon Archant

Superheroes, Star Wars droids, Dr Who's Tardis, lightsabre training and Harry Potter wand workshops are just some of the attractions at Capcon, a new Cosplay and movie prop convention being staged at Trinity Park.

Cosplay fans will be treated to a very special Capcon event at Trinity Park featuring plenty of movie props and vehicles Photo: Capcon Cosplay fans will be treated to a very special Capcon event at Trinity Park featuring plenty of movie props and vehicles Photo: Capcon

Brought into being by a quartet of Cosplaying friends - Adam, Will, Hannah and Ian - the event is designed to bring like-minded people together for a huge celebration of the cosplay phenomenon in East Anglia.

The friends said that it will be the people turning up in costume that will really make the event, even though there will be two Batmobiles and life-like 'Jurrasic Park' dinosuars present and a host of games and competitions. "Capcon is The Cosplay and Prop Convention where the only special guests we want are you, and as avid cosplayers ourselves and with experience in parties, private and public events and festivals we thought we would give this a try.

"We have a fantastic line up of things to see and do, on a scale that we hope you can really enjoy! We hope Capcon will be a truly epic occasion that will have you coming back to us again and again, year after year. We didn't want to create just any old comic convention; we wanted to try something different."

Capcon will be the first cosplay event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon Capcon will be the first cosplay event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon

The quartet said that the two day event has been carefully put together after communicating with fellow fans both close to home and from around the country. "After careful research, our aim is to focus on you, the visitor - what you want to see and do, touch and feel. You wanted photo ops, we're bringing you photo ops. You wanted props - boy do we have some cool ones, as well as stalls, competitions and live entertainment. However, at the centre of all this, the thing that we want to achieve the most - is fun: to create a magical environment where everyone is welcome to be whoever or whatever they want.

"We have worked hard to source props that won't just allow you to take a picture of from behind a barrier, but that you can interact with as much as possible - for your imagination to run wild."

Katie, one of the Cosplay judges, at the Capcon event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon Katie, one of the Cosplay judges, at the Capcon event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon

Among the attractions are: A unique live Star Wars show; Xforce interviews with Deadpool, Wand training, Lightsaber training, an amazing Cosplayers and the Cosfactor Competition as well as unlimited free photo ops from the following franchise's:

Marvel, Jurrassic Park, Ghostbusters, Transformers, Batman, Doctor Who, Dexter, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Alien, Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, E.T and Star Wars. There will also be a galaxy of tunes from DJ Level Up Leroy, live body painters and an appearance by Sonic the Hedgehog.

Some of big prop attractions include Christian Bale's Tumbler Batmobile along with Michael Keaton's 1989 'Tim Burton' version of the iconic car. Dr Who's Tardis will be dematerialising next to Game of Thrones Iron Throne, along with the T-Rex from Jurassic Park and the 'blue' Raptor from Jurassic World, not to mention Doc Brown's time-travelling Delorean from the Back To The Future films.

Ecto Crank, one of the Cosplay judges, at the Capcon event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon Ecto Crank, one of the Cosplay judges, at the Capcon event at Trinity Park Photo: Capcon

R2D2, droids and a speeder bike from Star Wars will also be on show.

Capcon: The Cosplay and Prop Convention is at Trinity Park on Sat/Sun March 28-29. Tickets are priced £5-£13.92, children under 11 go free, and are available here