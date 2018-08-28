Sunshine and Showers

Hotel crowned the best wedding venue in the East of England

PUBLISHED: 12:25 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:25 19 November 2018

A wedding at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL

Archant

A Suffolk hotel and spa has been voted as the best wedding venue in the East of England for the second year - and has been shortlisted for a national award.

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in Newmarket. Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTELBedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in Newmarket. Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Newmarket, received the prize from The Wedding Industry Awards in the ‘best town or city venue’ category and has now been shortlisted for the national finals.

The winners of the national award will be revealed in January 2019.

Noel Byrne, chief executive of the hotel, said: “I am extremely proud of my team at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa who always make sure everything runs seamlessly for couples from start to finish.

Bedford Lodge wedding decorations Picture: PETER OLIVER PHOTOGRAPHYBedford Lodge wedding decorations Picture: PETER OLIVER PHOTOGRAPHY

“To be recognised for the second year running as Best Town or City Venue in our region is truly wonderful.

“The Wedding Industry Awards are very highly regarded and it is a pleasure that we have been voted for by the happy couples that have celebrated their special day with us.

“It is fantastic to see the continued efforts of our team recognised again this year.”

Ipswich teenagers in court in connection with Ravenswood McDonald’s stabbing

13:11 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of three teenagers who face charges arising out of a stabbing at the McDonald’s branch in Ravenswood earlier this year has got underway at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

12:47 Amy Gibbons
Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Officers stopped a vehicle with a faulty light to discover a child in a car seat not secured by a seatbelt.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

11:40 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

Gallery Were you dancing the night away in Yates this weekend?

11:26 Megan Aldous
Saturday November 17th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

It wouldn’t be Monday without a scroll through our weekly Yates gallery - can you see anyone you know?

‘Gone but not forgotten’ – memorial bench honours soldiers killed in First World War

10:13 Andrew Papworth
The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary. Left to right, Tristan and Claire Gale with Aiden, five, and Isabella, 10, Clive Minnican, parish council vice-chairman), Sally Minnican, Pat Frost, Bryan Frost and Nicola Rawthorn. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

It may have been 100 years since 26 brave servicemen gave their lives for their country.

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

39 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

12:23 Jessica Hill
Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

The German budget supermarket chain is moving into a town still reeling from the loss of its M&S and Asda.

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

07:30 Amy Gibbons
Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

