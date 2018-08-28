Hotel crowned the best wedding venue in the East of England

A wedding at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL Archant

A Suffolk hotel and spa has been voted as the best wedding venue in the East of England for the second year - and has been shortlisted for a national award.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in Newmarket. Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa in Newmarket. Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Newmarket, received the prize from The Wedding Industry Awards in the ‘best town or city venue’ category and has now been shortlisted for the national finals.

The winners of the national award will be revealed in January 2019.

Noel Byrne, chief executive of the hotel, said: “I am extremely proud of my team at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa who always make sure everything runs seamlessly for couples from start to finish.

Bedford Lodge wedding decorations Picture: PETER OLIVER PHOTOGRAPHY Bedford Lodge wedding decorations Picture: PETER OLIVER PHOTOGRAPHY

“To be recognised for the second year running as Best Town or City Venue in our region is truly wonderful.

“The Wedding Industry Awards are very highly regarded and it is a pleasure that we have been voted for by the happy couples that have celebrated their special day with us.

“It is fantastic to see the continued efforts of our team recognised again this year.”