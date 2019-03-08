Comedy gold: the best comedians coming to Ipswich 2019-2020

Ben Elton who is returning to stand-up comedy. Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski Archant

Comedy, they say, is the new rock'n'roll. These are the guys out on tour meeting fans in their home towns while the big bands set up home in big arenas and get the fans to come to them. Comedy also has that subversive, slightly dangerous edge that rock music used to have. Here's a round-up of the best acts coming to Ipswich in the next six months

Josh Widdicombe is bringing his stand-up show to Ipswich Photo: PA Josh Widdicombe is bringing his stand-up show to Ipswich Photo: PA

Ben Elton Live, Ipswich Corn Exchange, 21 Nov 2019

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4's ground breaking Saturday Live. Now, after a 15 year absence, the Godfather of modern stand-up returns to the medium he did so much to define. Back on the road with an all new stand-up show, Ben promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

As Ben says: "The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn."

Tickets: £32

Sir Lenny Henry will be conducting a comic search of his true identity in his new stand-up show to mark the publication of his autobiography Who Am I? Photo: Jack Lawson McDonald Sir Lenny Henry will be conducting a comic search of his true identity in his new stand-up show to mark the publication of his autobiography Who Am I? Photo: Jack Lawson McDonald

Josh Widdicombe - Bit Much…, Ipswich Corn Exchange, 23 Nov 2019

The guy everyone can do an impression of is back witha brand new stand up tour. A show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world. Bit much? Fine, it'll be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Widdicombe is best known for the twice BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS award winning show The Last Leg, as well as his critically acclaimed sitcom JOSH, Insert Name Here, QI, Have I Got New For You ,A League of Their Own and his hit podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.

Jimmy Carr is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his latest stand-up show Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Jimmy Carr is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his latest stand-up show Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tickets: £22

An Evening with Lenny Henry; Ipswich Regent, 26 Nov 2019

Lenny Henry is one of Britain's best-known and celebrated comedians, with a career which began with cult stardom on children's television to including writer, radio DJ, TV presenter, co-founder of Comic Relief and award-winning actor.

Griff Rhys Jones in the auditorium of The Ipswich Regent where he will host his Happy Christmas Ipswich show with an all-star comedy lineup. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Griff Rhys Jones in the auditorium of The Ipswich Regent where he will host his Happy Christmas Ipswich show with an all-star comedy lineup. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

In the first half of the evening, Lenny will take the audience through a jam session of funny and sad memories and stories - from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism. With his mother's mantra of 'H'integration' echoing in his ears, Lenny will recount setting out on his rollercoaster ride of a career - but at every stage wondering: Am I good enough? Is this what they want?

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, for further insights into his life and career. Come and enjoy these honest and tender stories, told with a glorious sense of humour and see Lenny figure out 'Who Am I Again?'

Tickets: £32.50, £35.50

Comedian Lee Mack is part of the Griff Rhys Jones comedy Christmas Party at the Ipswich Regent Photo: PA Comedian Lee Mack is part of the Griff Rhys Jones comedy Christmas Party at the Ipswich Regent Photo: PA

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny; Ipswich Regent, 28 Nov 2019

Jimmy's brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you've been warned, buy a ticket.

Tickets: £32.50

Russell Kane is bringing his latest show to Ipswich Photo: PA Russell Kane is bringing his latest show to Ipswich Photo: PA

Daniel Sloss - X, Ipswich Corn Exchange, 28 Nov 2019

Don't miss Daniel Sloss: X , the stunning live show from Scotland's internationally acclaimed and award-winning star of two global smash-hit Netflix specials 'DARK' & 'Jigsaw' (190 countries and 26 languages).

Currently making headlines around the world with his ground-breaking 10th solo show, Daniel has performed on 'Conan' a record eight times, sold out his shows across eleven consecutive Edinburgh Fringe seasons (the world's biggest arts festival where he's been one of the biggest comedy ticket sellers for the past 9 years) and performed four solo off-Broadway seasons (including 30 New York performances in February of this year).

This is an extraordinary, hilarious and ground-breaking show with strong adult themes and it is not to be missed.

Tickets: £20.50

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, Ipswich Corn Exchange, 5 Dec 2019

One time I bought a lasagne from the supermarket, heated it up in the oven and ate a bit of it and it wasn't very nice so I put it in the fridge because it felt wrong to dump a whole lasagne in the bin and then later on I ate a spoonful of the cold lasagne because I was drunk and it was absolutely delicious. It was 4am. I then changed the name of a WhatsApp I was a part of to Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 because I had been thinking a lot about how 1999 was the best year of my life and also about how much I hate myself sometimes. The next day I was asked to name my new show. Come along.

Tickets: £18.50

Happy Christmas Ipswich - Griff Rhys Jones And Friends; Ipswich Regent, 3 Dec 2019

Griff Rhys Jones, Lee Mack, Al Murray, Jess Robinson, Rory McGrath, Radio Active, Stephen K. Amos, Katy Brand, Andy Parsons - limited meet and greet tickets available!

Stephen K. Amos, Katy Brand and Andy Parsons have been added to the all-star lineup set to perform at Happy Christmas Ipswich, the comedy evening being organised by Griff Rhys Jones to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Also added to the bill are the cast of BBC radio comedy programme Radio Active as well as the spoof country and western band that features Rory McGrath, Death By Country.

Lee Mack, Al Murray and Jess Robinson were the first of Griff's friends confirmed for the event at Ipswich's Regent Theatre on Tuesday, 3 December. He hopes to add more big names from the world of comedy soon. The evening will end with a special musical moment, led by a singer to be announced in the coming weeks.

Standard seating: £32.50

Best seats in the house: £100

VIP Meet and Greet: £250

Russell Kane: The Fast and the Curious; Ipswich Corn Exchange, 7 Dec 2019

He's back. The keenly-awaited brand new tour show is here. Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell' s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life - once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us, see more stuff, and get more done.

Multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for BBC Three's Stupid Man, Smart Phone and the host of three series of BBC Three's Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include BBC One's Live At The Apollo, BBC Three's Unzipped, ITV2's Celebrity Juice and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here Now.

Winner of Best Show in 2010 at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival's Barry Award in one year.

Tickets: £23

I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue; Ipswich Regent, 1 Feb 2020

BBC Radio's multi award-winning antidote to panel games returns to the stage in 2020 with its sell-out touring show. Join Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Miles Jupp, Richard Osman and host Jack Dee for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense. Colin Sell provides piano accompaniment.

Tickets: £30

Jimeoin, Ipswich Corn Exchange, 15 Feb 2020

Superb world-class stand-up from the Irishman from Australia acclaimed worldwide as one of live comedy's true masters as Jimeoin brings his brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious comedy to Ipswich Corn Exchange for one night only as part of his latest smash-hit tour.

Jimeoin is internationally acclaimed and his shows sell out across the UK, Europe, USA and of course Australia. Hailed as a genuine "fair dinkum" stand-up alumni, don't miss your chance to see this award winning star of TV shows including 'Live at the Apollo', 'Conan', 'Royal Variety Performance', 'CH4's O2 Gala' and 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' - Live!

Tickets: £20.50

Jim Davidson - Last Man Standing; Ipswich Regent, 16 Feb 2020

The masterful, outrageous and hysterically funny comedy legend 'General' Jim Davidson OBE' embarks on his comedy campaign around the UK in 2020, following the acclaimed sell-out 'The People Fight Back' Tour.

Who will he upset this time? Which battles will he win, which will he lose? One thing's for certain, Jim never retreats!

Tickets: £26.50

Ardal O'Hanlon: The Showing Off Must Go On; Ipswich Corn Exchange, 22 Feb 2020

Where Ardal comes from there is nothing worse than showing off. Yet he is a professional 'show-off.' Why does he do it?

Well. Just when he thought he'd made sense of the world, when he thought he'd found wisdom, when he'd finally found a hat that fits and learned how to make decent cocktails and to relax for the first time in his life; just when he was about to quit airing his dirty linen in public and stop showing off. The world shifted. Dramatically. The world fell off its axis and needs saving.

Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars (with a white hankie in his pocket, just in case), comedy as ever being the best emergency response mechanism to extreme events there is.

Ardal O'Hanlon, star of TV shows such as Death in Paradise (BBC One), Father Ted (Channel 4) and My Hero (BBC One), continues to tour his acclaimed stand-up show worldwide. Because he loves it. And it's a compulsion. And the world is a funny place.

Tickets: £24

Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible; Ipswich Regent, 27 Feb 2020

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.

Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo. But this is also a love story with the twist, or even a really bad sprain.

Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsburys, where good food costs less.

Tickets: £30.50