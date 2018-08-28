Theatre shows to see with your children this spring
PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 January 2019
From classic books adapted into plays, to modern takes on fairy tales, there’s so many child friendly theatre shows on offer across Suffolk and north Essex this season.
Whether you have a toddler or teenager, we’ve come up with a list of shows you must see over coming months. Have you booked tickets for any?
Aladdin, Haverhill Arts Centre, On now - until January 26
The Haverhill Arts Centre are promising a fresh take on the classic tale of Aladdin. Performed by Centre Stage, they guarantee intrigue, laughter and love.
Parents of little ones will be pleased to hear there are still tickets available for matinee performances. Trying to get a toddler to sit through an evening performance can sometimes prove a bit of a struggle.
Family tickets are available online on the Haverhill Arts Centre website.
Annie, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, January 30 - February 9
The Colchester Operatic society are bringing Annie to the Mercury Theatre and you can expect your children to be singing Tomorrow and It’s a hard knock life for days afterwards.
Annie is a great choice if you are trying to get your children to love musicals as much as you do. Tickets for the matinee performance on Saturday, February 2 are already sold out. Other dates and show times can be found here.
Beauty and the Beast, The Riverside Woodbridge, February 16 - Saturday February 23
Beauty and the Beast has gained a brand new generation of fans thanks to the 2017 musical version starring Emma Watson. If your child was a fan of the film, watching the pantomime version will be the perfect half term treat, only if they’ve earned it of course!
As an added bonus the Riverside’s restaurant will be offering a special pre-panto meal.
The Gingerbread Man, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, February 17
What could be nicer than spending a cosy February afternoon with your children watching the story of the Gingerbread Man? The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds are encouraging families to come along and enjoy this tasty tale. But be warned it doesn’t have an entirely happy ending.
There are two afternoon performances of the play, tickets can be booked here.
Alice in Wonderland, The Quay Theatre Sudbury, Monday February 18
Fancy watching a children’s play with a difference? Well this version of Alice and Wonderland is played by a cast of just two actors. One plays Alice and the other plays everyone Alice meets during her adventures in wonderland.
Barking Dog, who have produced the play promise sing-along songs which have been especially created for their young audience members.
Dear Zoo, The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, Friday February 22 - Saturday February 23
Dear Zoo is a much loved children’s book and the play doesn’t stray far from the original premise of a child that really wants a new pet. The play first toured the country last year and proved incredibly popular with the preschool crowd.
We are sure the New Wolsey will be packed out with mums and dads that enjoyed the book when they were young. If you want to remember your childhood and entertain your little ones at the same time tickets can be booked here.
The Greatest Show - Songs From Hollywood, The Spa Pavilion Felixstowe, Saturday March 2
It almost goes without saying that The Greatest Showman has been a massive hit with children of all ages. As the name suggests this show at the Felixstowe Pavilion features hit songs from the film,
If your teenager is into feel-good musical they will also love the songs from Shrek and Mamma Mia. Full details of this event are on the Felixstowe Pavilion website.
Zog, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Friday March 15 - Saturday March 16
Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the current king and queen of children’s literature and quite rightly their books are regularly adapted into plays.
Zog is a loveable dragon who is brought to live in this magical play which ends in a duel.
Luckily the Ipswich Regent is a big venue as tickets already appear to be selling fast. Information on show dates and times can be found here.
