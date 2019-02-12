Partly Cloudy

Shop till you drop at The Market for Mums

PUBLISHED: 15:59 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 20 February 2019

The Market for Mums is coming to Trinity Park this weekend. Picture: MARKET FOR MUMS

The Market for Mums is coming to Trinity Park this weekend. Picture: MARKET FOR MUMS

Bargain hunters can save up to 90% on children’s clothes, toys and nursery furniture this weekend.

Will you be attending the Market for Mums? Picture: MARKET FOR MUMSWill you be attending the Market for Mums? Picture: MARKET FOR MUMS

A massive sale of children’s and parents necessities is coming to Ipswich this weekend.

The Market for Mums will have more than 60 stalls which will sell a variety of items including maternity wear, nursery furniture, and monitors.

Bekki Cashman, who is the founder of Market for Mums, said: “There really is everything you could possibly imagine related to babies and toddlers.

“From clothing, toys, carriers, maternity wear, nursery furniture, monitors, and pushchairs.”

More than 300 people attended the last event Picture: MARKET FOR MUMS

The event will take place on Sunday, February 24, at Trinity Park in Ipswich. It will start at 10am and the first 100 customers will win a free goody bag.

She added: “Most parents are selling their items at up to 90% off of the retail price.

“So an outfit that was £25 in the shops is likely to only be £2.50 at our sales. As little ones grow so quickly, they’re barely worn or used and in fantastic condition for someone else’s child.”

Those who would like to sell at the market can purchase a stall here.

The Market for Mums is coming to Trinity Park this weekend. Picture: MARKET FOR MUMS

Bekki started the business in February 2018 and so far has just held the events at Trinity Park however she hopes to branch out to other places in Suffolk and Essex.

She said: “I really do love the events and find them amazing for shopping at myself. I am currently 20 weeks pregnant too, with a 15 year old, three year old and a 18 month old so it’s a real juggling act.”

Tickets are £2 if you purchase them in advance here but are £4 on the day.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, the event will return in July - details will be released nearer the time.

