Review: Bing Live! was a treat for first-time theatre-goers at The Regent

Bing vame to life at The Regent Theatre, Ipswich Archant

It was a Bing Thing on Saturday afternoon when a certain CBeebies bunny came to life for the awestruck young audience at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich.

Bing Live was exactly what any parent in the know might expect – an interactive version of the popular animated TV show with all the magic of the theatre thrown in.

It was a definite hit with my two-year-old – which made it a hit for me too!

The audience, mainly pre-schoolers and their parents, sported complimentary bunny hats as they watched the drama unfold on stage – an amusing sight when you look back at it, but at the time we were all caught up in the excitement.

Some really got into the spirit with flashing wands purchased on the way in, but actually, these proved a little distracting for the younger ones, many of who were trying to get to grips with their first-ever theatre outing.

Having recognisable characters – including Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando – helped my daughter relax into the story, and before long she had found her comfort zone and was clapping, dancing and signing along (and yes, I joined in too!).

The highlight for us came when Hoppity was flying across the stage with the disco lights flashing while we sang Twinkle Twinkle. It was truly immersive for the children and added a real magical sparkle to our trip.

The show was an hour long, broken up with a 'toilet train' break, a concept I am sure the parents of those who are past the nappy stage will have appreciated.

Bing Live! returns to the stage in Ipswich today.