Pride set to return - book the date now for colourful parade along the Waterfront

Suffolk Pride 2019 on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Pride is set to return this summer, with colourful celebrations centred on a parade along Ipswich Waterfront.

Suffolk Pride 2019 on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE Suffolk Pride 2019 on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers have announced that the date for this year's event will be Saturday, June 20.

Committee member Andrew Knott said: "We have had so much interest. People have been saying they really enjoyed it last year and asking when it was going to happen again.

"After we put the date on our Facebook page, we have had around 500 people saying they want to take part in just 24 hours."

Last year's Suffolk Pride was the first time the event had been held in five years, but now organisers want to see it return every summer.

Suffolk Pride 2019 on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE Suffolk Pride 2019 on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Once again the event will be a family-friendly day, with a range of live music and entertainment, food and refreshment stalls and business stands, showcasing the products, services and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's very early days and this isn't definite yet, but we are hoping to have a new dance stage this year," Andrew said.

"Last year we had a live music stage and we also had a small poetry and spoken word stage in the University of Suffolk, so this will make it three stages."

He added: "I think it's very important for Suffolk to have a Pride event, because a lot of the county is quite rural, and people can feel quite isolated. Pride can bring everyone together and they can get support, speak to other people and make new friends."

There has already been an enthusiastic response to the announcement, with Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care tweeting: "We can't wait for Suffolk Pride this year, and will be at the Ipswich Waterfront all day."

This will be the second year running that the date has been chosen to tie in with the Suffolk Day Big Weekender. This year's Suffolk Day is Sunday, June 21, but celebrations will begin on Friday, June 19.

The Suffolk Pride committee is keen to see more people get involved. "We want to hear from people who would like to volunteer, take a stall or perform," Andrew said.

He added that the committee is still the same size as it was last year, and could do with more support.

If you can help, contact the committee by emailing info@suffolkpride.org.uk or contact Suffolk Pride via Facebook.