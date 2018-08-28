Elephant’s tale - Fun Elmer activities in store for half term

Young Elmer will be taking centre stage for a book group event. Picture: HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP

Excitement is growing about Elmer’s Big Parade - and Ipswich Children’s Book Group (ICBG) is holding a special event in Waterstones for half term.

The Ipswich Children's Book Group's Young Elmer. Picture: HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP The Ipswich Children's Book Group's Young Elmer. Picture: HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP

ICBG will be taking part in the Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk trail this summer, which is being organised by St Elizabeth Hospice.

But first, the group is holding an Elmer’s Big Parade Party on Saturday, February 16, from 10am -2pm at Waterstones, Ipswich.

Professional artist Hannah Mee is currently transforming a Young Elmer figure - taking the theme “An Elephant’s Tale.”

She will be painting live in store and there will be a variety of Elmer-themed activities to take part in, for a small donation towards the group’s fundraising.

The Young Elmer is being decorated with a literary theme. Picture: HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP The Young Elmer is being decorated with a literary theme. Picture: HANNAH MEE/IPSWICH CHILDREN'S BOOK GROUP

There will be Elmer prizes for the best brightly coloured/patchwork outfit worn to the party and for the best colouring done on the day.

Book group members and anyone else who is interested can buy a space on Elmer for £10 to record a favourite children’s book, with their name or that of a family member beside it.

Group secretary Jayne Gould said: “As books are at the heart of all we do, we wanted our Young Elmer to reflect the book group and our members, highlighting great children’s books and featuring favourite titles, so becoming a permanent record to be enjoyed for years to come.”

You can follow the group’s Twitter and Facebook pages for more details on their Young Elmer’s progress. If you would like further information or to nominate a book, you can email jayne.gould@btopenworld.com or call Jayne on 01473 714672.

