The Ed Sheeran weekend was so good - Ipswich has proved it can stage world class gigs

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

Ipswich did itself proud during the four huge Chantry Park gigs - now who would love to see other big music stars here?

Production taking down the Ed Sheeran concert stage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Production taking down the Ed Sheeran concert stage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As the dust settles on an unforgettable weekend, it's worth considering what it's success might mean for the future.

This was the biggest weekend of music Suffolk has ever seen - four back-to-back gigs by a global superstar, in a park not used to events of this scale. Many wondered how the town would cope.

But it did cope (some other places haven't), keeping disruption to a minimum, thanks to the organisation from Ipswich Borough Council, concert promoters and transport providers.

And that should give Ipswich the self-confidence to do this again.

It's also worth noting how enthusiastically Suffolk embraced these gigs. There was an extraordinary buzz and feelgood factor in Ipswich over the weekend.

Chantry Park also proved itself to be a superb venue, more than capable of staging events of this size.

That won't have gone unnoticed among other concert promoters - the biggest tour in music history ending with four dates in an Ipswich park, and every one a stunning success.

Of course, there were some who were inconvenienced over the weekend, and there will be things to improve on.

But Chantry Park should be considered a credible and attractive venue for major concerts.