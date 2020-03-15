Video

WATCH: Bulldog spirit - Pets get together for fun walk in a good cause

Bulldogs got together on Sunday at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Bulldogs and their owners got together for a walk in Ipswich, having fun and helping a good cause.

Danielle Noakes, Bulldog Walk organiser. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Danielle Noakes, Bulldog Walk organiser. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The walks are held every month, and organiser Danielle Noakes said the dogs enjoy meeting up and playing in Christchurch Park.

'We had about 18 dogs this time, but we have had as many as 36,' she said. 'The dogs really love being together.'

Two recent walks had to be cancelled because of storms, but this month's event went ahead.

Danielle is a volunteer with The Edward Foundation, which is a charity for rescue bulldogs, helping them and finding them loving homes.

Both bulldogs and other breeds are welcome on the walks Picture: Victoria Pertusa Both bulldogs and other breeds are welcome on the walks Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Danielle herself has three bulldogs - Winnie, five, who she has had from a puppy, and rescue dogs Penny, six and Boycie, who is almost 10, 'The girls love playing. As Boycie is older he's not so playful, but likes attention,' Danielle said.

It is free to take part in the walks, but owners can make a donation to the charity if they wish.

A cuddle with one of the bulldogs. Picture: Victoria Pertusa A cuddle with one of the bulldogs. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Both British and French bulldogs take part in the monthly get-togethers, as well as other types of dog.

'We had one dog which is an American bulldog cross with a Dogue de Bordeaux, and looked completely different from all the other dogs. Absolutely all breeds of dog are welcome, not just bulldogs' Danielle said.

She said during the summer each year the walks move to Belstead Meadows, which has more shade and water to help the dogs keep cool.

The dogs go on a fairly short walk around the park, each month and then play and socialise. The events also raise awareness of the work done by the Edward Foundation, which has so far rescued 1,300 dogs and last year had vet bills of £145,000 to meet.

If you would like to join in the walks, which usually take place on the second Sunday of each month, apply to join the TEF Bulldog Walks Ipswich Facebook group, or visit the Edward Foundation website. There are also Edward Foundation walks in other areas if you don't live near to Ipswich.